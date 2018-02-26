POZ Minerals : Secondary Trading Notice

26 February 2018

Cleansing Notice - Share Purchase Plan

POZ Minerals Limited (ABN 51 129 158 550) (ASX: POZ) (Company) is proposing to offer to eligible shareholders the opportunity to subscribe for shares in the Company under a Share Purchase Plan (Plan).

A copy of the Plan offer document has been separately lodged with ASX on 26 February 2018.

The Company gives notice under ASIC Class Order [09/425] that:

(a) it will make offers to issue shares under a Plan without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act 2001 (Act);

(b) this notice is given by the Company in accordance with ASIC Class Order CO 09/425;

(c) as at the date of this notice, the Company has complied with the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Act as they apply to the Company, and Section 674 of the Act; and

(d) as at the date of this notice, there is no excluded information as defined in subsections 708A(7) and (8) of the Act.

Yours sincerely,

GRANT J MOONEY DIRECTOR