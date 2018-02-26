POZ Minerals : Secondary Trading Notice

26 February 2018
Cleansing Notice - Share Purchase Plan
POZ Minerals Limited (ABN 51 129 158 550) (ASX: POZ) (Company) is proposing to offer to eligible shareholders the opportunity to subscribe for shares in the Company under a Share Purchase Plan (Plan).
A copy of the Plan offer document has been separately lodged with ASX on 26 February 2018.
The Company gives notice under ASIC Class Order [09/425] that:
(a) it will make offers to issue shares under a Plan without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act 2001 (Act);
(b) this notice is given by the Company in accordance with ASIC Class Order CO 09/425;
(c) as at the date of this notice, the Company has complied with the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Act as they apply to the Company, and Section 674 of the Act; and
(d) as at the date of this notice, there is no excluded information as defined in subsections 708A(7) and (8) of the Act.
Yours sincerely,
POZ Minerals Ltd. published this content on 26 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
