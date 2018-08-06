PPDAI Group Inc. : to Participate in Upcoming Conferences in August 2018

SHANGHAI, Aug. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PPDAI Group Inc. ("PPDAI," "Paipaidai," or the "Company") (NYSE: PPDF), a leading online consumer finance marketplace in China, today announced its participation in the following investor conferences:

Credit Suisse 6th Annual China Internet Conference, August 27 – 28 at Credit Suisse office in Hong Kong .

– 28 at Credit Suisse office in . Citi Greater China TMT Corporate Day, August 29 – 30 at Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Hong Kong .

– 30 at Mandarin Oriental Hotel in . Morgan Stanley China Technology Media & Telecom Conference, August 29 – 31 at Rosewood Hotel in Beijing .

Management will meet with institutional investors throughout these events. For additional information, please contact your respective institutional sales representative at each sponsoring bank.

About PPDAI Group Inc.

PPDAI is a leading online consumer finance marketplace in China with strong brand recognition. Launched in 2007, the Company is the first online consumer finance marketplace in China connecting borrowers and investors. As a pioneer in China's online consumer finance marketplace, the Company benefits from both its early-mover advantages and the invaluable data and experience accumulated throughout multiple complete loan lifecycles. The Company's platform, empowered by its proprietary, cutting-edge technologies, features a highly automated loan transaction process, which enables a superior user experience, as evidenced by the rapid growth of the Company's user base and loan origination volume. As of March 31, 2018, the Company had over 71 million cumulative registered users.

