Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  PPDAI Group Inc - ADR    PPDF

PPDAI GROUP INC - ADR (PPDF)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

PPDAI Group Inc. : to Report Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Wednesday, August 22, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2018 | 12:06pm CEST

SHANGHAI, Aug. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PPDAI Group Inc. ("PPDAI," "Paipaidai," or the "Company") (NYSE: PPDF), a leading online consumer finance marketplace in China, today announced that it will report its second quarter 2018 unaudited financial results, on Wednesday, August 22, 2018, before the open of U.S. markets.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on August 22, 2018 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time on August 22, 2018).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States (toll free):

1-888-346-8982

International:

1-412-902-4272

Hong Kong (toll free):

800-905-945

Hong Kong:

852-3018-4992

China (toll free):

400-120-1203

Participants should dial-in at least 5 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask to be connected to the call for "PPDAI Group."

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.ppdai.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live call until August 29, 2018, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

United States (toll free):

1-877-344-7529

International:

1-412-317-0088

Replay Access Code:

10122845

About PPDAI Group Inc.

PPDAI is a leading online consumer finance marketplace in China with strong brand recognition. Launched in 2007, the Company is the first online consumer finance marketplace in China connecting borrowers and investors. As a pioneer in China's online consumer finance marketplace, the Company benefits from both its early-mover advantages and the invaluable data and experience accumulated throughout multiple complete loan lifecycles. The Company's platform, empowered by its proprietary, cutting-edge technologies, features a highly automated loan transaction process, which enables a superior user experience, as evidenced by the rapid growth of the Company's user base and loan origination volume. As of March 31, 2018, the Company had over 71 million cumulative registered users.

For more information, please visit http://ir.ppdai.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:
PPDAI Group Inc.
Jimmy Tan / Sally Huo
Tel: +86 (21) 8030 3200-8601
E-mail: [email protected]

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Ross Warner
Tel: +86 (10) 5730-6200
E-mail: [email protected]

In the United States:
The Piacente Group, Inc.  
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: [email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ppdai-group-inc-to-report-second-quarter-2018-financial-results-on-wednesday-august-22-2018-300692235.html

SOURCE PPDAI Group Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PPDAI GROUP INC - ADR
12:06pPPDAI GROUP INC. : to Report Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Wednesday,..
PR
12:01pPPDAI GROUP INC. : to Participate in Upcoming Conferences in August 2018
PR
07/31SCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP : Announces Investigation into PPDAI Group Inc...
BU
07/30PPDAI GROUP INC. : Entered into Strategic Agreement with Zhejiang University to ..
PR
07/26PPDAI : Among the First to Sign Up for Baihang Credit Platform
AQ
07/26Free Pre-Market Technical Recap on PagSeguro Digital and Three Additional Cre..
AC
07/16PPDAI GROUP INC. : Among the First to Sign Up for Baihang Credit Platform
PR
06/26Free Stock Performance Review on PayPal Holdings and Three Additional Credit ..
AC
05/29PPDAI GROUP INC. : to Participate in Upcoming Conferences in June 2018
PR
05/15PPDAI GROUP INC. : Reports First Quarter 2018 Unaudited Financial Results
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/30PPDAI Group entered into strategic agreement with Zhejiang University 
07/25FINANCIALS - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS : 00 pm (07/25/2018) 
07/24FINANCIALS - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS : 00 pm (07/24/2018) 
07/23FINANCIALS - TOP GAINERS / LOSERS AS : 00 pm (07/23/2018) 
07/16PPDAI Group up after signing data-sharing pact with Baihang credit platform 
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.