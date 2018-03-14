Log in
PPG : Announces Price Increase for Automotive OEM Coatings in the Americas

03/14/2018

PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced that it is raising prices for select coatings products for Automotive OEM customers in the Americas. The increase will take effect immediately or as customer contracts allow.

This price increase helps mitigate rising raw material and operating costs, as recent demand for raw materials has outstripped the supply capacity of industries providing materials for paints and coatings. In addition, PPG has seen heightened freight and logistics costs for the past six months due to oil prices increasing nearly 40 percent over the past nine months.

“While we have experienced broad inflation across a number of raw material categories, liquid epoxy resins, titanium dioxide, isocyanates, plasticizers and solvents have incurred the most significant increases,” said Matt Marek, PPG vice president, automotive OEM coatings, Americas. “PPG remains committed to providing innovative product solutions for our customers, and we will continue to manage other costs wherever possible.”

Details of the price increases will be communicated directly to customers.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD™

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for more than 130 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $14.8 billion in 2017. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world is a trademark and the PPG Logo is a registered trademark of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.


© Business Wire 2018
