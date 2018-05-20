Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  PPG Industries    PPG

PPG INDUSTRIES (PPG)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against PPG Industries, Inc. – PPG

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/20/2018 | 05:17pm CEST

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it has filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) from April 24, 2017 through May 10, 2018, both dates inclusive (“Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for PPG investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the PPG class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1343.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] or [email protected] for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) PPG’s consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2017 and the quarterly financial statements of 2017 contained improper accounting entries and could no longer be relied upon; (2) PPG failed to maintain adequate internal controls; and (3) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than July 19, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1343.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim or Zachary Halper of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at [email protected] or [email protected].

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PPG INDUSTRIES
05:17pRosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against PPG Industries, ..
BU
05/18PPG : Completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES Project at Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG : Aquarium
BU
05/17PPG ALERT : Rosen Law Firm Continues to Investigate Civil Securities Claims Agai..
BU
05/17PPG INDUSTRIES : provides update on Form 10-Q filing and internal investigation
AQ
05/17PPG INDUSTRIES : recognized as CIO 100 award winner for fourth time Honorees rec..
AQ
05/17PPG INDUSTRIES : to debut anti-fingerprint coating at SID Display Week 2018
PU
05/16PPG INDUSTRIES : IMPORTANT INVESTIGATION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces i..
AC
05/15BRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. : is Investigating PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) on Beh..
BU
05/15Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of PPG Industries,..
PR
05/15PPG INDUSTRIES : Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) to..
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/16LyondellBasell upgraded to Buy, PPG downgraded to Hold at Jefferies 
05/10PPG Industries fires controller following probe into accounting procedures 
05/08DIVIDEND SENSEI'S PORTFOLIO UPDATE 3 : A Priceless Buffett Strategy That Can Mak.. 
05/0322 Upcoming Dividend Increases 
04/30Game Plan For The Week - Cramer's Mad Money (4/27/18) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 15 790 M
EBIT 2018 2 151 M
Net income 2018 1 593 M
Debt 2018 3 832 M
Yield 2018 1,74%
P/E ratio 2018 16,32
P/E ratio 2019 14,52
EV / Sales 2018 1,89x
EV / Sales 2019 1,79x
Capitalization 26 032 M
Chart PPG INDUSTRIES
Duration : Period :
PPG Industries Technical Analysis Chart | PPG | US6935061076 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends PPG INDUSTRIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 122 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael H. McGarry Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Vincent J. Morales Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
David S. Bem CTO, Vice President-Science & Technology
Michele J. Hooper Independent Director
James G. Berges Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PPG INDUSTRIES-11.80%26 032
SHERWIN-WILLIAMS-5.48%35 569
AKZONOBEL4.41%22 695
ASIAN PAINTS13.02%18 466
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO LTD38.63%14 855
AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS LTD-0.46%7 900
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.