PPG : Executives to Discuss Paints, Coatings Technologies for Autonomous Driving, Electric Vehicle Batteries at Automobili-D Conference

PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced that members of its leadership team will
participate in panel discussions covering autonomous and electric
vehicle technologies during the 2018 Automobili-D exposition and
conference, Jan. 14-20 at Cobo Center in Detroit. Held in conjunction
with the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS), Automobili-D is
a global forum for mobility-focused companies, organizations and thought
leaders.
David Bem, PPG vice president of science and technology and chief
technology officer, will take part in a discussion titled “Formation of
the Autonomous Drive Industry” on Wednesday, Jan. 17, from 12:30-1:15
p.m. Bem will discuss the important functional roles of coatings that
will be used on interior and exterior surfaces of autonomous vehicles.
Joining Bem on the panel will be Samit Ghosh, CEO and president of P3
North America; David Silver, head of self-driving car development for
Udacity; and Geoffrey Wood, director of business development, North
America, for Harman. The discussion will be moderated by Ed Olson,
co-founder and CEO of May Mobility.
On Thursday, Jan. 18, Gary Danowski, PPG vice president, Automotive OEM
Coatings, will be one of three industry thought leaders participating in
the “Electric Vehicle Technologies” panel discussion. Danowski will
highlight several emerging opportunities for new coatings technologies
within the electric vehicle category. He will be joined by Marcus Dold,
CEO of eCharge.work, and Jörg Heuer, CEO of EcoG. The session, which
will take place from 2:30-3:15 p.m., will be moderated by Alysin Malek,
co-founder and COO of May Mobility.
PPG has developed a broad portfolio of advanced coatings that play key
roles in the development and deployment of autonomous and electric
vehicles. These products include exterior coatings that enhance vehicle
visibility to light detection and ranging (LIDAR) systems; easy-to-clean
coatings that help prevent obstruction of autonomous vehicle sensors;
and environmentally-sensitive cathode and anode coatings used to store
and transfer energy within modern lithium ion batteries.
“PPG is playing a leading role in pioneering functional paints and
coatings technologies that will help enhance the performance, safety and
sustainability of autonomous and electric vehicles,” said Bem. “We are
pleased to have the opportunity to discuss the ever-growing role of
coatings science in the mobility market.”
Added Danowski, “Automobili-D is an ideal forum for exploring
opportunities to accelerate the development of powerful new mobility
solutions, many of which will be enabled by current and future coatings
technologies from PPG.”
