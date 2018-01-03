Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  PPG Industries, Inc.    PPG

PPG INDUSTRIES, INC. (PPG)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

PPG : Executives to Discuss Paints, Coatings Technologies for Autonomous Driving, Electric Vehicle Batteries at Automobili-D Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/03/2018 | 05:33pm CET

PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced that members of its leadership team will participate in panel discussions covering autonomous and electric vehicle technologies during the 2018 Automobili-D exposition and conference, Jan. 14-20 at Cobo Center in Detroit. Held in conjunction with the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS), Automobili-D is a global forum for mobility-focused companies, organizations and thought leaders.

David Bem, PPG vice president of science and technology and chief technology officer, will take part in a discussion titled “Formation of the Autonomous Drive Industry” on Wednesday, Jan. 17, from 12:30-1:15 p.m. Bem will discuss the important functional roles of coatings that will be used on interior and exterior surfaces of autonomous vehicles. Joining Bem on the panel will be Samit Ghosh, CEO and president of P3 North America; David Silver, head of self-driving car development for Udacity; and Geoffrey Wood, director of business development, North America, for Harman. The discussion will be moderated by Ed Olson, co-founder and CEO of May Mobility.

On Thursday, Jan. 18, Gary Danowski, PPG vice president, Automotive OEM Coatings, will be one of three industry thought leaders participating in the “Electric Vehicle Technologies” panel discussion. Danowski will highlight several emerging opportunities for new coatings technologies within the electric vehicle category. He will be joined by Marcus Dold, CEO of eCharge.work, and Jörg Heuer, CEO of EcoG. The session, which will take place from 2:30-3:15 p.m., will be moderated by Alysin Malek, co-founder and COO of May Mobility.

PPG has developed a broad portfolio of advanced coatings that play key roles in the development and deployment of autonomous and electric vehicles. These products include exterior coatings that enhance vehicle visibility to light detection and ranging (LIDAR) systems; easy-to-clean coatings that help prevent obstruction of autonomous vehicle sensors; and environmentally-sensitive cathode and anode coatings used to store and transfer energy within modern lithium ion batteries.

“PPG is playing a leading role in pioneering functional paints and coatings technologies that will help enhance the performance, safety and sustainability of autonomous and electric vehicles,” said Bem. “We are pleased to have the opportunity to discuss the ever-growing role of coatings science in the mobility market.”

Added Danowski, “Automobili-D is an ideal forum for exploring opportunities to accelerate the development of powerful new mobility solutions, many of which will be enabled by current and future coatings technologies from PPG.”

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD™

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for more than 130 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $14.3 billion in 2016. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world is a trademark and the PPG Logo is a registered trademark of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.
05:33p PPG : Executives to Discuss Paints, Coatings Technologies for Autonomous Driving..
07:55a Akzo Nobel appoints Arcadis's Vree as CFO of chemicals business
05:50a PPG INDUSTRIES : To Buy Dutch Architectural Paint And Coatings Wholesaler ProCoa..
01/02 PPG : to Acquire Architectural Paint and Coatings Wholesaler ProCoatings
01/02 PPG INDUSTRIES : to announce fourth quarter and full-year 2017 results Jan. 18
2017 PPG : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2017 Results Jan. 18
2017DJLATEST ENTRANTS INTO ELECTRIC CAR RA : Makers of Post-It Notes, Paint
2017 PPG INDUSTRIES : Completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES Project at the Children's Home o..
2017 PPG : Completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES Project at The Children’s Home of Pit..
2017 PPG INDUSTRIES : board of directors authorizes $2.5 billion share repurchase pro..
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017 Four Keepers
2017 PPG, RPM, HB Fuller all give ground after Axalta deal collapses
2017 PPG Industries (PPG) Presents At Citi 2017 Basic Materials Conference - Slide..
2017 PPG (PPG) Presents At Robert W. Baird 2017 Global Industrial Conference - Sli..
2017 PPG Industries, Inc. 2017 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 14 716 M
EBIT 2017 2 108 M
Net income 2017 1 626 M
Debt 2017 2 412 M
Yield 2017 1,43%
P/E ratio 2017 18,99
P/E ratio 2018 17,82
EV / Sales 2017 2,20x
EV / Sales 2018 2,17x
Capitalization 30 028 M
Chart PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
PPG Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | PPG | US6935061076 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 123 $
Spread / Average Target 3,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael H. McGarry Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Vincent J. Morales Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
David S. Bem CTO, Vice President-Science & Technology
Michele J. Hooper Independent Director
James G. Berges Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.0.00%30 028
SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO0.00%38 687
AKZONOBEL0.00%22 100
ASIAN PAINTS LTD-1.29%17 268
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO LTD0.00%10 329
AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS LTD0.00%7 884
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.