Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  PPL Corporation    PPL

PPL CORPORATION (PPL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

PPL : Students showcase stem skills at school-wide fair

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2018 | 07:53pm CEST

Pocono Mountain East High School uses PPL Empowering Educator grant to launch STEM Fair encouraging students' interest in real-life application of technology.

Every teacher probably dreams of having an extra eye to keep watch over her students.

So it's no surprise that among the 50 science and technology projects students created for Pocono Mountain East High School's first STEM Fair, the 3D animatronic working eye was Heather Aulisio's favorite.

'I wanted to give the students who wouldn't typically participate in a science fair the chance to showcase their skills - and they really delivered,' said Aulisio, the gifted support teacher for Pocono Mountain East. 'The non-competitive nature of the STEM Fair took the pressure off and made science fun for the students.'

Nearly 300 people attended the STEM Fair, which was made possible with funding from a PPL Foundation Empowering Educators grant.

Aulisio, who has been teaching for 14 years, developed the STEM Fair to encourage students' interest in the real-life application of technology. Funding from the grant was used to purchase supplies and materials to help students execute their projects successfully.

'We have so many students who are coding, making their own apps and just using technology in creative ways, but we aren't always aware of that because these types of activities don't fit in a typical science fair,' she said.

Aulisio said another indicator of success was the high percentage - about 50 percent -of female students who submitted their work.

Her goal is to make the STEM Fair an annual event and grow the number of projects submitted every year to highlight the amazing work of the school's more than 1,300 students.

Disclaimer

PPL Corporation published this content on 01 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2018 17:52:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PPL CORPORATION
07:53pPPL : Students showcase stem skills at school-wide fair
PU
06:48pPPL : Roller coaster challenge thrills eighth-graders
PU
06:23pPPL : Students learn happily ever after with fairy-tale stem lessons
PU
04:03pPPL : Foundation grants empower educators
PU
07/27PPL : Judge approves PPL Plaza agreement, sending Allentown property to auction
AQ
07/26PPL : Plaza in downtown Allentown headed to sheriff's sale
AQ
07/25PPL CORPORATION : to conduct webcast on second-quarter 2018 earnings results
PR
07/19PPL : Foundation supports group that helps thousands learn English, earn diploma..
PU
07/17PPL : Foundation awards $450,000 to more than 70 community organizations in cent..
PU
07/13PPL : Kentucky Utilities earns top honors in customer satisfaction
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/19Jane's June Dividend Increases And Income - Retirement Accounts 
07/13101 Dividend Achievers Yield 2.8% To 9.7% For June 
07/12Your 50 Top S&P 500 Stocks For Yield, Gains, & Upside For July 
07/10Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) June Summary 
07/09Utilities Dashboard - Update 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 7 647 M
EBIT 2018 3 031 M
Net income 2018 1 652 M
Debt 2018 21 841 M
Yield 2018 5,70%
P/E ratio 2018 12,64
P/E ratio 2019 11,80
EV / Sales 2018 5,48x
EV / Sales 2019 5,31x
Capitalization 20 049 M
Chart PPL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
PPL Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PPL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 31,4 $
Spread / Average Target 9,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William H. Spence Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Vincent Sorgi Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John W. Conway Lead Independent Director
Craig A. Rogerson Independent Director
Keith H. Williamson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PPL CORPORATION-7.04%20 049
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE22.84%43 648
ENGIE0.00%39 250
NATIONAL GRID PLC-7.06%35 646
SEMPRA ENERGY8.11%30 238
ORSTED16.03%26 047
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.