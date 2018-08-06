PRA Health Sciences, Inc. Announces Secondary Offering of 6,500,000 Shares of Common Stock

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PRAH) today announced that an affiliate of, or a fund sponsored by, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. (the “Selling Stockholder”), intends to offer for sale in an underwritten secondary offering 6,500,000 shares of common stock of the Company pursuant to the Company’s shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Selling Stockholder will receive all of the proceeds from this offering. No shares are being sold by the Company. The last reported sale price of the Company’s common stock on August 6, 2018 was $104.33 per share. The offering is expected to close on August 9, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions.



Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC will act as the underwriters for the offering.

The Company has filed a registration statement (including a prospectus) with the SEC for the offering to which this communication relates. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus in that registration statement, as well as the prospectus supplement related to this offering and other documents the Company has filed with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and this offering. You may obtain these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC Web site at: www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering, when available, may be obtained from:

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Attention: Prospectus Department

180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor

New York, NY 10014



Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Attention: Prospectus Department

200 West Street

New York, NY 10282

Telephone: 866-471-2526

Facsimile: 212-902-9316

[email protected]

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Contact :

PRA Health Sciences, Inc.

Christine Rogers

919-786-8463

[email protected]

Mike Bonello

Chief Financial Officer

919-786-8270

[email protected]

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect, among other things, the Company's current expectations and anticipated results of operations, all of which are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, market trends or industry results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement after the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.