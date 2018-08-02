Log in
PRA Health Sciences Inc

PRA HEALTH SCIENCES INC (PRAH)
08/01 10:00:00 pm
104.82 USD   -0.30%
08/01PRA HEALTH SCIE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/01PRA Health Sciences, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results and..
GL
07/31PRA HEALTH SCIE : The Cluck Truck
AQ
PRA Health Sciences Inc : PRA Health Sciences, Inc. to Host Earnings Call

0
08/02/2018 | 01:21pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2018 / PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAH) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 2, 2018 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-0325DD2B7BF0A.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 923 M
EBIT 2018 381 M
Net income 2018 196 M
Debt 2018 1 067 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 35,44
P/E ratio 2019 28,35
EV / Sales 2018 2,67x
EV / Sales 2019 2,33x
Capitalization 6 737 M
Chart PRA HEALTH SCIENCES INC
Duration : Period :
PRA Health Sciences Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRA HEALTH SCIENCES INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 102 $
Spread / Average Target -2,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Colin Shannon Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Bonello Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kent Thoelke Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
James C. Momtazee Independent Director
Jeffrey T. Barber Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRA HEALTH SCIENCES INC15.10%6 737
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%30 120
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC24.68%25 158
LONZA GROUP15.95%22 892
INCYTE CORPORATION-30.75%14 104
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.30.13%11 139
