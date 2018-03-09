Log in
Prada S p A : Italy's Prada sees return to growth this year as overhaul progresses

03/09/2018 | 02:17pm CET
Italian luxury fashion house Prada's logo is seen at a store in Zurich

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian luxury goods group Prada expressed confidence on Friday it would return to grow this year as it strives to boost store sales while also investing in its online platform.

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian luxury goods group Prada expressed confidence on Friday it would return to grow this year as it strives to boost store sales while also investing in its online platform.

"Management, supported by the encouraging results achieved in the first months of 2018, is confident that the year to come would mark the beginning of a new sustainable long-term growth period," Prada said in a statement.

The Milan-based group had originally said it expected to return to sales and profit growth in 2017 after being hit hard by a luxury industry slowdown.

But in September the group warned it would take longer than expected to turn the company around as it was still in the throes of renovating its retail network, focus on digital marketing and sales and refresh its product range.

Prada said pro-forma sales for last year were down 3.8 percent to 3.01 billion euros (2.68 billion pounds) and core profits fell 7.3 percent to 588 million euros.

The group reported pro-forma results for 2017 as it shifts the end of its fiscal year to December from January, in order to align itself to standard international accounting practices.

(Reporting by Giulia Segreti, editing by Valentina Za)

Financials (€)
Sales 2017 3 211 M
EBIT 2017 444 M
Net income 2017 293 M
Debt 2017 25,5 M
Yield 2017 2,90%
P/E ratio 2017 29,17
P/E ratio 2018 28,90
Capi. / Sales 2017 2,68x
Capi. / Sales 2018 0
Capitalization 8 577 M
Chart PRADA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Prada S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | 1913 | IT0003874101 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends PRADA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 3,04 €
Spread / Average Target -9,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrizio Bertelli Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Miuccia Prada Bianchi Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Carlo Mazzi Chairman
Alessandra Cozzani Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Enzo Greco Director-Group Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRADA S.P.A.14.84%10 564
MEINIAN ONEHEALTH HEALTHCR HLDNGS CO LTD--.--%10 200
AOTECAR NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO LTD--.--%1 851
LANCY CO LTD--.--%771
HANDSOME CORP--.--%652
F&F CO., LTD--.--%627
