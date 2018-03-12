Log in
PRADA S.P.A.
Prada shares soar 20 percent as firm returns to sales growth

03/12/2018 | 05:42am CET
FILE PHOTO: Prada clothing store is pictured in Zurich

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Shares in Prada (>> Prada S.p.A.) surged 20 percent on Monday after the Italian luxury goods maker said it had stemmed a slide in sales in the second half of 2017 and it expected to see growth continue this year.

Criticised as slow to respond to new trends, particularly for informal clothes and shoes, Prada has seen profit fall since 2014 even as competitors such as Kering and LVMH have boosted sales. Core profit dropped 7.3 percent last year to 588 million euros.

New products, estimated to be about 60 percent of its total offerings, as well as robust demand from Chinese consumers, had helped to pull the company out of a 'grey area', it said.

The Hong Kong-listed stock jumped to HK$40 in early Monday trade, its highest level since June 2015 and adding $2 billion to its market capitalisation.

Alessandra Cozzani, Prada's chief financial officer, said in a conference call on Friday that the firm had seen double digit organic sales growth in Greater China in the second part of the year and the first month of 2018.

Prada generates over 30 percent of revenue from Chinese consumers at home and abroad. It is seeking to burnish its brand in China with a new residence project in Shanghai for fashion shows and exhibitions, and is putting more effort into e-commerce, an area where it has lagged rivals.

Prada is one of the few luxury brands available to invest in Hong Kong which helped spur its dramatic gains on Monday, said Alex Wong, a director at Ample Finance Group in Hong Kong.

"We are quite bullish on luxury segment overall, particularly when China continues to lead the growth," he added.

(Reporting by Farah Master and Donny Kwok; Editing by Stephen Coates and Edwina Gibbs)

Stocks treated in this article : LVMH Moët Hennessy Vuitton SE, Kering, Prada S.p.A.
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KERING 1.38% 388 Real-time Quote.-1.27%
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE 0.14% 245.95 Real-time Quote.0.22%
Latest news on PRADA S.P.A.
05:42aPrada shares soar 20 percent as firm returns to sales growth
RE
03/09Prada sees growth ahead as new products, strategy pull it out of 'grey area'
RE
03/09PRADA : Correction to Prada Earnings Article
DJ
03/09PRADA S P A : 2017 Net Profit Falls, Revenue Declines
DJ
03/06PRADA S.P.A. : annual earnings release
01/31China's young shoppers breathe new life into luxury market
RE
01/17China luxury sales rebound as millennials snap up cosmetics, handbags
RE
01/09FEEDING THE FASHIONISTAS : Gucci turns to fine dining
RE
2017PRADA S P A : 05/12/2017 Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securit..
PU
2017PRADA S P A : 01/12/2017 Announcement of Continuing Connected Transaction &ndash..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017Prada Spa ADR 2017 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017BMW : Undervalued And The Odd Trump Trade 
2017FASHION AND LUXURY INDUSTRY : End-Of-February Update 
2017Will Retail Go The Way Of 'The Greatest Show On Earth?' 
2016COACH : Will Dino Rexy Save The Company? 
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 3 211 M
EBIT 2017 444 M
Net income 2017 293 M
Debt 2017 25,5 M
Yield 2017 2,90%
P/E ratio 2017 29,24
P/E ratio 2018 28,97
Capi. / Sales 2017 2,69x
Capi. / Sales 2018 0
Capitalization 8 598 M
Chart PRADA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Prada S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | 1913 | IT0003874101 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends PRADA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 3,08 €
Spread / Average Target -8,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrizio Bertelli Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Miuccia Prada Bianchi Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Carlo Mazzi Chairman
Alessandra Cozzani Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Enzo Greco Director-Group Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRADA S.P.A.14.49%10 570
MEINIAN ONEHEALTH HEALTHCR HLDNGS CO LTD--.--%10 095
AOTECAR NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO LTD--.--%1 865
LANCY CO LTD--.--%774
HANDSOME CORP--.--%667
F&F CO., LTD--.--%650
