Linde, Praxair May Have to Sell More Assets Than Expected -- Update

Linde and Praxair may have to sell more assets than expected to get antitrust approval for their merger, the German industrial gases company said Sunday, potentially jeopardizing the deal.

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has "expressed expectations with regards to further divestiture commitments and prospective purchasers which are considered required for a merger clearance," Linde said.

Additional divestments could be an obstacle to the companies' two-year pursuit of the merger, which would create a combined entity with a market capitalization of nearly $80 billion and annual revenue of more than $30 billion.

Based on discussions with the FTC and other regulators, there is "a higher probability" that a threshold the two companies set for asset sales will be exceeded, Linde said.

Under the merger agreement, the two companies set limits on the value of assets they may be willing to sell: The businesses to dispose should have revenue of less than 3.7 billion euros ($4.28 billion) or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of less than EUR1.1 billion.

Both companies already committed to substantial divestments. In July, Linde agreed to sell a package of assets in the Americas for $3.3 billion, while Praxair said it would sell off most of its European business to Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp. (4091.TO) for EUR5 billion.

The two companies remain in "a constructive dialogue" with authorities and with each other, Linde said.

"The discussions with the FTC about the divestiture commitments will be continued in order to achieve a mutually acceptable result," it added.

As recently as late July Linde had said that the regulatory process was in "full swing" and that it expected the transaction to close in the second half.

