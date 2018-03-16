Praxair : European Commission Suspends Linde-Praxair Merger Review

By Nathan Allen

The European Commission has suspended its review of the merger between Linde and Praxair Inc. until it receives more information from the companies, Linde said late Thursday.

"Such decisions are not uncommon in complex proceedings of this kind," said Linde.

The suspension is effective retroactively from Feb. 24 and Linde said it expects the review will resume next week.

The two companies still expect the merger to be completed in the second half of the year, Linde said.

Write to Nathan Allen at [email protected]