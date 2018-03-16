Log in
PRAXAIR (PX)
Praxair : European Commission Suspends Linde-Praxair Merger Review

03/16/2018

By Nathan Allen

The European Commission has suspended its review of the merger between Linde and Praxair Inc. until it receives more information from the companies, Linde said late Thursday.

"Such decisions are not uncommon in complex proceedings of this kind," said Linde.

The suspension is effective retroactively from Feb. 24 and Linde said it expects the review will resume next week.

The two companies still expect the merger to be completed in the second half of the year, Linde said.

Write to Nathan Allen at [email protected]

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 12 163 M
EBIT 2018 2 731 M
Net income 2018 1 904 M
Debt 2018 7 481 M
Yield 2018 2,18%
P/E ratio 2018 24,02
P/E ratio 2019 21,91
EV / Sales 2018 4,32x
EV / Sales 2019 4,12x
Capitalization 45 105 M
Chart PRAXAIR
Duration : Period :
Praxair Technical Analysis Chart | PX | US74005P1049 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends PRAXAIR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 175 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen F. Angel Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Matthew J. White Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Todd Alan Skare Chief Technology Officer
Earl Newsome Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Raymond W. LeBoeuf Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRAXAIR1.85%45 915
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%88 160
AIR LIQUIDE-3.86%53 870
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO LTD-5.37%46 040
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES-1.42%43 535
NAN YA PLASTICS CORP--.--%21 838
