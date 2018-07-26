Log in
PRECISION DRILLING CORPORATION (PD)
Precision Drilling : posts bigger-than-expected quarterly loss

07/26/2018 | 12:33pm CEST

(Reuters) - Precision Drilling Corp reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss on Thursday as increased spending at the Canadian oilfield services company overshadowed higher day rates of its U.S. rigs.

Expenditure on expansion more than tripled to C$15.8 million, while maintenance spending was four times higher than a year ago at C$13.1 million.

"During the quarter, we activated eight rigs in the U.S. and currently have 78 rigs running with visibility for four to six additional activations in the coming weeks," Chief Executive Kevin Neveu said in a statement. nGNXp1C5l

Revenue from rig utilization per day rose 10 percent to $21,795 in the United States while falling marginally to C$22,072 in Canada.

Oil producers from Western Canada have been hurt by wider discounts of the region's heavy oil as transportation bottlenecks make it harder to send the crude to U.S. refineries.

Net loss widened to C$47.2 million ($36.20 million), or 16 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from C$36.1 million, or 12 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts had on average estimated a loss of 14 Canadian cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 13.7 percent to C$330.72 million.

(Reporting by Karan Nagarkatti in Bengaluru; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 1 533 M
EBIT 2018 38,2 M
Net income 2018 -87,1 M
Debt 2018 1 578 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 151,69
EV / Sales 2018 1,89x
EV / Sales 2019 1,55x
Capitalization 1 315 M
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin Arthur Neveu President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven Wayne Krablin Chairman
Carey T. Ford Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Bill T. Donovan Independent Director
Allen R. Hagerman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRECISION DRILLING CORPORATION18.64%1 008
HELMERICH & PAYNE-9.00%6 447
TRANSOCEAN LTD20.32%5 849
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED-11.17%5 780
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP-27.72%4 613
PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.-29.64%3 589
