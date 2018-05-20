Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  TALLINN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Premia Foods AS    PRF1T   EE3100101031

PREMIA FOODS AS (PRF1T)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Premia Foods : Consolidated Unaudited Interim Report of AS PRFoods for 1st quarter of 2018 and 15 months of 2017/2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/20/2018 | 08:05pm CEST

PRF: Consolidated Unaudited Interim Report of AS PRFoods for 1st quarter of 2018 and 15 months of 2017/2018

Overview of the economic activities

Management commentary

PRFoods Q1 performance reflects improved business environment and continued efficiencies achieved through acquisitions in 2017. Q1 and 15 months results show positive trend which management believes to continue well into end of current financial year. Outlook for H1 2018 remains also positive.

PRFoods Q1 revenues were 22.7 million euros, increase of 115.3% year-on-year. EBITDA from operations 0.7 million euros and EBITDA 0.6 million euros, improvement respectively of 341.5% and 203.0% on yearly basis.

2017/2018 financial year was extended until 30.06.2018, to reflect financial year of acquired businesses, PRFoods 15 months figures were as follows: revenues 132.5 million euros, EBITDA from operations 7.6 million euros, EBITDA 5.6 million euros and net profit 1.7 million euros.

These numbers are in line with management expectations and prove that the strategy undertaken and executed by PRFoods is right.

First time since 2016 our Q1 EBITDA from operations is also positive, improving by 1.0 million euros compared to Q1 2017.

All our core markets performed well and we hope to increase in near future our exports to existing export markets. Similarly, all product and client groups all posted positive growth.

Fish farming Q1 biomass revaluation effect was similar to Q1 2017, despite the fact that rainbow trout prices had fallen by 17.9% on year-on-year. Salmon prices actually increased by 16.6% compared to last year. Salmon had an uptick end of Q1 due to colder winters and lower stock from other regions. Overall due to significant growth in fish consumption globally, we do not expect salmon or rainbow trout prices to fall. Compared to end of 2016 and Q1 2017 abnormal price fluctuations, we believe we are entering less volatile period at least in mid-term. PRFoods is looking to increase it is current fish farming capacity and is actively looking for new sites around Baltic Sea and Scotland.

At the end of Q1 biomass value was 4.6 million euros compared to 6.5 million euros year ago, while in tons decrease has been 7.7%, revaluation effect was -24.5%.

Cost efficiency of the business as percentage of sales has decreased across the board, with slight increase in staff costs. Employment costs increase was planned and in future we look more at automation and efficiencies as we are quite competitive in labour market and can attract best employees.

The average number of employees in Q1 2018 was 362.

Capital structure of PRFoods is optimal at the moment, net debt is 16.7 million euros and equity is 24.5 million euros, equity level is 37.8%.

Debt to EBITDA has decreased to 2.7, in long term PRFoods would like to keep debt to EBITDA at 3-3.5 level.

PRFoods share continue to be one of the best performing shares on year on year comparison, outperforming both OMX Tallinn and Baltic Benchmark indexes significantly (respectively 13.1%, 19.7%) having annualized return of 93.4%.

Management of PRFoods maintains positive outlook for the remaining 2017/2018 financial year. We are restructuring our sales in Finland after departure of one of Trio's main customers, but we are positive that we replace these sales directly to the same end consumers at higher margins.

Main risks related to volatility of fish prices, Brexit, weak sterling remain, but management is taking active measures to counteract these risks.

We thank our employees for doing an excellent job, our customers for buying our products and our shareholders for their continued support.

Quarterly presentation will be published on our website within 2 weeks.

The 1st quarter of 2018 compared to the 1st quarter of 2017

  • Unaudited consolidated revenue 22.74 million euros, increase +12.18 million euros, i.e. +115.3%.
  • Gross margin 10.7%, increase +5.8 percentage points, i.e. +115.5%.
  • Negative impact from revaluation of biological assets -0.12 million euros (Q1 2017: negative effect -0.27 million euros).
  • EBITDA from operations +0.70 million euros, increase +0.99 million euros.
  • EBITDA +0.58 million euros, increase +1.14 million euros.
  • The operating profit +0.12 million euros, increase +1.00 million euros.
  • Net loss -0.30 million euros, decrease -0.54 million.

The 15 months of 2017/2018 compared to the 12 months of 2016

  • Unaudited consolidated revenue 96.35 million euros, increase +48.92 million euros, i.e. +103.1%.
  • Gross margin 13.5%, increase +5.0 percentage points.
  • Negative impact from revaluation of biological assets -1.62 million euros (12 months 2016: positive impact of +2.26 million euros).
  • Effect of one-offs to the result -0.31 million euros (12 month 2016: negative influence -0.40 million euros).
  • EBITDA from operations +6.02 million euros, increase +5.26 million euros.
  • EBITDA +4.08 million euros, increase +1.47 million euros.
  • The operating profit +2.13 million euros, increase +0.75 million euros.
  • Net profit +1.12 million euros, increase +0.40 million euros.

KEY RATIOS

Income Statement, EUR mln Q1 2018 Q1 2017 15m 2017 12m 2017 12m 2016
Sales 22.7 10.6 96.4 73.6 47.4
Gross profit 2.4 0.5 13.0 10.6 4.0
EBITDA from operations 0.7 -0.3 6.0 5.4 0.8
EBITDA 0.6 -0.6 4.1 3.6 2.6
EBIT 0.1 -0.9 2.1 2.0 1.4
EBT -0.3 -0.9 0.9 1.2 1.1
Net profit (-loss) -0.3 -0.8 1.1 1.4 0.7
Gross margin 10.7% 5.0% 13.5% 14.4% 8.5%
Operational EBITDA margin 3.1% -2.7% 6.2% 7.3% 1.6%
EBITDA margin 2.5% -5.3% 4.2% 4.8% 5.5%
EBIT margin 0.5% -8.3% 2.2% 2.7% 2.9%
EBT margin -1.2% -8.5% 1.0% 1.6% 2.4%
Net margin -1.3% -7.9% 1.2% 1.9% 1.5%
Operating expense ratio 10.3% 11.2% 10.0% 9.9% 10.1%
Balance Sheet, EUR mln 31.03.2018 31.03.2017 31.12.2017 31.12.2016
Net debt 16.7 1.6 16.6 0.3
Equity 24.5 22.8 24.8 23.8
Working capital 4.6 11.5 5.3 12.4
Assets 64.8 33.3 67.0 35.1
Liquidity ratio 1.2 2.4 1.2 2.4
Equity ratio 37.8% 68.5% 37.1% 67.9%
Gearing ratio 40.6% 6.4% 40.0% 1.2%
Net debt-to-EBITDA 2.7 6.4 3.1 0.4
ROE 8.3% 1.5% 5.8% 3.0%
ROA 4.0% 1.1% 2.8% 2.2%

Consolidated statement of financial position

EUR '000 31.03.2018 31.03.2017 31.12.2017 31.12.2016
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents 7,128 3,570 6,491 4,374
Receivables and prepayments 5,773 2,557 8,982 4,056
Inventories 13,495 7,225 11,747 5,393
Biological assets 4,560 6,543 5,566 7,584
Total current assets 30,956 19,895 32,786 21,407
Deferred income tax 214 228 222 230
Long-term financial investments 102 102 102 103
Tangible fixed assets 11,129 7,112 11,425 7,285
Intangible assets 22,425 6,007 22,450 6,031
Total non-current assets 33,870 13,449 34,199 13,649
TOTAL ASSETS 64,826 33,344 66,985 35,056
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Loans and borrowings 11,615 4,271 10,105 3,716
Payables 14,521 3,950 17,115 5,131
Government grants 265 176 306 162
Total current liabilities 26,401 8,397 27,526 9,009
Loans and borrowings 12,229 862 12,957 940
Deferred tax liabilities 503 685 523 747
Government grants 1,216 564 1,144 551
Total non-current liabilities 13,948 2,111 14,624 2,238
TOTAL LIABILITIES 40,349 10,508 42,150 11,247
Share capital 7,737 7,737 7,737 7,737
Share premium 14,007 14,007 14,007 14,007
Treasury shares -390 -390 -390 -256
Statutory capital reserve 48 12 48 12
Currency translation reserve 112 428 173 428
Retained profit (-loss) 2,875 1,042 3,185 1,881
Equity attributable to parent 24,389 22,836 24,760 23,809
Non-controlling interest 88 0 75 0
TOTAL EQUITY 24,477 22,836 24,835 23,809
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 64,826 33,344 66,985 35,056

Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

EUR '000 Q1 2018 Q1 2017 15m 2017 12m 2017 12m 2016
Sales 22,740 10,562 96,350 73,610 47,429
Cost of goods sold -20,299 -10,036 -83,333 -63,034 -43,410
Gross profit 2,441 526 13,017 10,576 4,019
Operating expenses -2,351 -1,179 -9,657 -7,306 -4,785
Selling and distribution expenses -1,659 -837 -6,809 -5,150 -3,346
Administrative expenses -692 -342 -2,848 -2,156 -1,439
Other income/expenses 152 50 392 240 -118
Fair value adjustment on biological assets -118 -270 -1,623 -1,505 2,263
Operating profit (-loss) 124 -873 2,129 2,005 1,379
Financial income 2 6 6 4 2
Financial expenses -391 -34 -1,193 -802 -240
Profit (-loss) before tax -265 -901 942 1,207 1,141
Income tax -32 62 176 208 -426
Net profit (-loss) for the period -297 -839 1,118 1,415 715
Net profit (-loss) attributable to:
Owners of the company -310 -839 1,030 1,340 715
Non-controlling interests 13 0 88 75 0
Total net profit (-loss) -297 -839 1,118 1,415 715
Other comprehensive income (-loss) that may subsequently be classified to profit or loss:
Foreign currency translation differences -61 0 -316 -255 -43
Total comprehensive income (-expense) -358 -839 802 1,160 672
Total comprehensive income (-expense) attributable to:
Owners of the Company -371 -839 714 1,085 672
Non-controlling interests 13 0 88 75 0
Total comprehensive income (-expense) for the period -358 -839 802 1,160 672
Profit (-loss) per share (EUR) -0.01 -0.02 0.02 0.03 0.02
Diluted profit (-loss) per share (EUR) -0.01 -0.02 0.02 0.03 0.02

Indrek Kasela
AS PRFoods
Member of the Management Board
Phone: +372 452 1470
[email protected]
www.prfoods.ee

Disclaimer

PRFoods AS published this content on 20 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2018 18:04:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PREMIA FOODS AS
08:05pPREMIA FOODS : Consolidated Unaudited Interim Report of AS PRFoods for 1st quart..
PU
08:01pPRF : Consolidated Unaudited Interim Report of AS PRFoods for 1st quarter of 201..
AQ
05/15PREMIA FOODS AS : 1st quarter results
CO
05/13PREMIA FOODS : Unaudited consolidated turnover of AS PRFoods in April 2018
PU
05/13PRF : Unaudited consolidated turnover of AS PRFoods in April 2018
AQ
05/09PREMIA FOODS : Changes in the Governing Bodies of Saaremere Kala AS
PU
05/09PRF : Changes in the Governing Bodies of Saaremere Kala AS
AQ
04/15PREMIA FOODS : Unaudited consolidated turnover of AS PRFoods in March 2018
PU
04/15PRF : Unaudited consolidated turnover of AS PRFoods in March 2018
AQ
03/16PRF : Unaudited consolidated turnover of AS PRFoods in February 2018
AQ
More news
Managers
NameTitle
Indrek Kasela Chairman-Management Board
Lauri Kustaa Äimä Chairman-Supervisory Board
Harvey Micahel Sawikin Member-Supervisory Board
Aavo Kokk Member-Supervisory Board
Vesa Jaakko Karo Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PREMIA FOODS AS0
NESTLÉ-8.19%240 797
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-23.75%70 785
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL-7.66%58 295
DANONE-7.25%51 531
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS-2.48%29 114
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.