Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Premier African Minerals Ltd    PREM   VGG7223M1005

PREMIER AFRICAN MINERALS LTD (PREM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Premier African Minerals : AIM - Restoration - Premier African Minerals Ltd

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2018 | 08:42am CEST

NOTICE

30/07/2018 7:30am

RESTORATION OF TRADING ON AIM

PREMIER AFRICAN MINERALS LIMITED

Trading on AIM for the under-mentioned securities was temporarily suspended. The suspension is lifted from 30/07/2018 7:30am, an announcement having been made and the annual audited accounts having been published.

ORDINARY SHARES OF NIL PAR VALUE FULLY PAID (DI) (B8J4BR2) (VGG7223M1005)

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact the company's nominated adviser on +44 (0) 20 7628 3396.

Disclaimer

Premier African Minerals ltd. published this content on 30 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2018 06:41:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PREMIER AFRICAN MINERALS L
08:42aPREMIER AFRICAN MINERALS : AIM - Restoration - Premier African Minerals Ltd
PU
07/27PREMIER AFRICAN MINERALS : Suspension of trading lifted
PU
07/27PREMIER AFRICAN MINERALS : Final Accounts Published
PU
07/23PREMIER AFRICAN MINERALS : new boss prioritises Zim projects
AQ
07/23PREMIER AFRICAN MINERALS : weighs restart options for RHA Tungsten Mine
AQ
07/21PREMIER AFRICAN MINERALS : appoints chairperson, considers way forward for RHA T..
AQ
07/20PREMIER AFRICAN MINERALS : Board changes, Notice of AGM and Corporate Update
PU
07/02CADENCE MINERALS PLC : - Heads of Terms Signed to Earn In up to 30% of a Signifi..
AQ
06/29PREMIER AFRICAN MINERALS : Accounts Update
PU
06/27PREMIER AFRICAN MINERALS : Extension to Director's Loan
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2015 -
EBIT 2015 -
Net income 2015 -
Debt 2015 -
Yield 2015 -
P/E ratio 2015 -
P/E ratio 2016 -
Capi. / Sales 2015 0
Capi. / Sales 2016 -
Capitalization 15,2 M
Chart PREMIER AFRICAN MINERALS LTD
Duration : Period :
Premier African Minerals Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
George Greville Roach Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. E. Foster Non-Executive Chairman
Anthony John Michalec Chief Operating Officer
Russel Edwin Swarts Non-Executive Director & Finance Officer
Godfrey Tsikayi Manhambara Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PREMIER AFRICAN MINERALS LTD-54.67%15
BHP BILLITON PLC12.12%127 798
BHP BILLITON LIMITED16.33%127 798
RIO TINTO5.58%96 269
RIO TINTO LIMITED7.35%96 269
ANGLO AMERICAN9.16%31 069
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.