Premier African Minerals : AIM - Restoration - Premier African Minerals Ltd

30/07/2018 7:30am
RESTORATION OF TRADING ON AIM
PREMIER AFRICAN MINERALS LIMITED
Trading on AIM for the under-mentioned securities was temporarily suspended. The suspension is lifted from 30/07/2018 7:30am, an announcement having been made and the annual audited accounts having been published.
ORDINARY SHARES OF NIL PAR VALUE FULLY PAID (DI) (B8J4BR2) (VGG7223M1005)
If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact the company's nominated adviser on +44 (0) 20 7628 3396.
