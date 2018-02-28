Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Premier Commercial Bancorp    PRCB

PREMIER COMMERCIAL BANCORP (PRCB)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Premier Community Bank Opens Full-Service Branch in Lloyd district of Portland, OR

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/28/2018 | 12:54am CET

HILLSBORO, Ore., Feb. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Community Bank, the subsidiary bank of Premier Commercial Bancorp, (OTCPK:PRCB) announces the opening of a new full service office in the Lloyd District of Portland, Oregon. 

Premier Community Bank's New Lloyd District Office
Premier Community Bank's new full service office in Portland's Lloyd district


“The Bank is very excited to add a full-service office in the city of Portland and we are already very pleased with the reception from the business community. I am confident that our new office will keep true to Premier Community Bank’s mission of creating and maintaining high quality banking relationships with our clients and the communities we serve,” said Rick A. Roby, the Company’s President and CEO.

Premier Community Bank’s veteran, Malcolm Hodge, is managing the new office located at 1201 NE Lloyd Blvd., Suite 290, Portland, OR 97232 and he stated, “As a longtime resident of Portland’s Richmond neighborhood, it’s an honor to help bring service-oriented banking to the Eastside. I’ve been with the Bank for a number of years, and believe we provide local businesses and nonprofits a refreshing alternative to the big banks.”

Premier Community Bank specializes in delivering superior service and a more productive, effective and satisfying banking relationship to our clients. The Bank’s areas of expertise include professional services, legal, manufacturing, nonprofit, dental/medical, commercial real estate, and residential banking services.

About Premier Community Bank
Premier Community Bank delivers loan and deposit product solutions through local, experienced and professional bankers to businesses, nonprofits, professionals and individuals throughout Washington, Yamhill and now Multnomah Counties and the greater Portland metropolitan area.

For more information about Premier Community Bank call (503) 693-7500 or visit the website at www.pcboregon.com.

CONTACT: 
Rick A. Roby, President & Chief Executive Officer
503-693-7500 or [email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b32587f7-2fc1-4122-9bff-206534b9f359

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PREMIER COMMERCIAL BANCORP
12:54aPremier Community Bank Opens Full-Service Branch in Lloyd district of Portlan..
GL
01/24Premier Commercial Bancorp Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2017 Results
GL
2017Premier Commercial Bancorp Reports Third Quarter 2017 Results
GL
2017PREMIER COMMERCIAL BANCORP : Reports First Quarter 2017 Results
MW
2015PREMIER COMMERCIAL BANCORP : Reports Third Quarter 2015 Results
MW
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/24Premier Commercial Bancorp reports Q4 results 
2017Premier Commercial Bancorp reports Q3 results 
2017Premier Commercial Bancorp reports Q2 results 
2017Premier Commercial Bancorp reports Q1 results 
2017Premier Commercial Bancorp reports Q4 results 
Chart PREMIER COMMERCIAL BANCORP
Duration : Period :
Premier Commercial Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | PRCB | US74048M1009 | 4-Traders
Managers
NameTitle
Rick A. Roby President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Donald B. Kane Chairman
Robert Ekblad Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Jason Wessling Chief Financial Officer
Patrick James Culligan Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PREMIER COMMERCIAL BANCORP1.93%0
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.52%412 099
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA13.06%378 224
BANK OF AMERICA7.35%333 514
WELLS FARGO-2.47%295 308
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION14.58%289 877
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.