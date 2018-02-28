Premier Community Bank Opens Full-Service Branch in Lloyd district of Portland, OR

HILLSBORO, Ore., Feb. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Community Bank, the subsidiary bank of Premier Commercial Bancorp, (OTCPK:PRCB) announces the opening of a new full service office in the Lloyd District of Portland, Oregon.



Premier Community Bank's new full service office in Portland's Lloyd district





“The Bank is very excited to add a full-service office in the city of Portland and we are already very pleased with the reception from the business community. I am confident that our new office will keep true to Premier Community Bank’s mission of creating and maintaining high quality banking relationships with our clients and the communities we serve,” said Rick A. Roby, the Company’s President and CEO.

Premier Community Bank’s veteran, Malcolm Hodge, is managing the new office located at 1201 NE Lloyd Blvd., Suite 290, Portland, OR 97232 and he stated, “As a longtime resident of Portland’s Richmond neighborhood, it’s an honor to help bring service-oriented banking to the Eastside. I’ve been with the Bank for a number of years, and believe we provide local businesses and nonprofits a refreshing alternative to the big banks.”

Premier Community Bank specializes in delivering superior service and a more productive, effective and satisfying banking relationship to our clients. The Bank’s areas of expertise include professional services, legal, manufacturing, nonprofit, dental/medical, commercial real estate, and residential banking services.

About Premier Community Bank

Premier Community Bank delivers loan and deposit product solutions through local, experienced and professional bankers to businesses, nonprofits, professionals and individuals throughout Washington, Yamhill and now Multnomah Counties and the greater Portland metropolitan area.

For more information about Premier Community Bank call (503) 693-7500 or visit the website at www.pcboregon.com.

CONTACT:

Rick A. Roby, President & Chief Executive Officer

503-693-7500 or [email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b32587f7-2fc1-4122-9bff-206534b9f359