PREMIER TECHNICAL SERVICES GROUP PLC (PTSG)
Premier Technical Services : PTSG completes reverse engineering works at Centenary Plaza

07/31/2018 | 11:28am CEST

Premier Technical Services Group PLC (PTSG) has completed reverse engineering works at an iconic apartment complex in Birmingham, bringing its non-compliant safety systems up to date with required certification and technical information.

Centenary Plaza is one of the largest apartment buildings in Birmingham city centre and is a popular place to live, with its futuristic yet classically modern architecture, smart interior specifications and balconies to every apartment. The plaza also has a desirable city centre location adjacent to Birmingham's most upmarket shopping destination, The Mailbox.

Engineers from PTSG's Access and Safety division attended the plaza to perform measuring, detailing and structural engineering where necessary, to bring the site's abseiling anchorages and rails up to date and in line with statutory Lifting Operations and Lifting Equipment Regulations 1998 (LOLER) 9(2) compliance standards. LOLER regulations place duties on people and companies who own, operate or have control over lifting equipment, and in the case of anchor points, ensure they are suitable and fit for purpose.

PTSG's Access and Safety division provides design and installation services for safety at height equipment, alongside maintenance, inspection and testing solutions. Engineers from the division also recently attended Heathrow Airport to complete similar reverse engineering works to upgrade safety systems at the site.

Disclaimer

PTSG - Premier Technical Services Group plc published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 09:27:07 UTC
