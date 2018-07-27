Pressure Technologies : Grant of Share Options

27 July 2018

Pressure Technologies plc

('Pressure Technologies', the 'Company' or the 'Group')

Grant of Share Options

Pressure Technologies announces that on 26 July 2018 itgranted options over 385,533new ordinary shares of 5p each in the company. These options were granted to UK based employees of the Group, following an offer to employees to subscribe to the Company's SAYE Share Option Scheme. The options were granted with an exercise price of 97.6pper share and are exercisable at the end of the three year SAYE period.

Of these options, 18,442 were granted to Joanna Allen, Chief Financial Officer of the Group.

Pursuant to the above mentioned award, Joanna Allen has a total of 22,908 Ordinary Shares under SAYE option schemes.

For further information, please contact:

Pressure Technologies plc Keeley Clarke, Investor Relations Tel: 0114 257 3622 www.pressuretechnologies.com Cantor Fitzgerald Europe (Nominated Adviser and Broker) Tel: 020 7894 7000 Philip Davies / Will Goode

