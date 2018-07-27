Log in
PRESSURE TECHNOLOGIES PLC
Pressure Technologies : Grant of Share Options

07/27/2018

27 July 2018

Pressure Technologies plc

('Pressure Technologies', the 'Company' or the 'Group')

Grant of Share Options

Pressure Technologies announces that on 26 July 2018 itgranted options over 385,533new ordinary shares of 5p each in the company. These options were granted to UK based employees of the Group, following an offer to employees to subscribe to the Company's SAYE Share Option Scheme. The options were granted with an exercise price of 97.6pper share and are exercisable at the end of the three year SAYE period.

Of these options, 18,442 were granted to Joanna Allen, Chief Financial Officer of the Group.

Pursuant to the above mentioned award, Joanna Allen has a total of 22,908 Ordinary Shares under SAYE option schemes.

For further information, please contact:

Pressure Technologies plc

Keeley Clarke, Investor Relations

Tel: 0114 257 3622

www.pressuretechnologies.com

Cantor Fitzgerald Europe (Nominated Adviser and Broker)

Tel: 020 7894 7000

Philip Davies / Will Goode

COMPANY DESCRIPTION

Company description -www.pressuretechnologies.com

With its head office in Sheffield, Pressure Technologies was founded on its leading market position as a designer and manufacturer of high-pressure components and systems serving the global energy, defence and industrial gases markets. Today it continues to serve those markets from a broader engineering base with specialist precision engineering businesses and has a worldwide presence in Alternative Energy as a global leader in biogas upgrading.

Pressure Technologies has three divisions, Precision Machined Components, Cylinders and Alternative Energy, serving four main markets: oil and gas, defence, industrial gases and alternative energy.

Precision Machined Components -www.pt-pmc.com

● Al-Met, Mid Glamorgan, acquired in 2010 www.almet.co.uk

● Roota Engineering, Rotherham, acquired in March 2014 www.roota.co.uk

● Quadscot, Glasgow, acquired in October 2014 www.quadscot.co.uk

● Martract Limited, Barton-on-Humber, acquired in December 2016 www.martract.co.uk

Cylinders

● Chesterfield Special Cylinders, Sheffield, IPO cornerstone in 2007 and includes, CSC Deutschland Gmbh, which is based in Dorsten, Germany and Chesterfield Special Cylinders Inc. which is based in Houston, USA www.chesterfieldcylinders.com

Alternative Energy

● Greenlane Biogas, Vancouver, Canada and Sheffield, UK; acquired in October 2014 www.greenlanebiogas.com

Disclaimer

Pressure Technologies plc published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 06:36:03 UTC
