Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Pricer AB (publ)    PRIC B   SE0000233934

PRICER AB (PUBL) (PRIC B)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Pricer publ : Consumer Electronics chain Euronics in Hungary chooses Pricer’s digital shelf-solution for its chain roll-out»

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/14/2018 | 03:39pm CET
2018-01-14

Euronics in Hungary has chosen Pricer's digital shelf-edge solution to achieve increased in-store efficiency. Euronics' confidence in Pricer's system is a great success as it clearly demonstrates the relevance of the solution for Consumer Electronics retailers.

During 2017, Pricer, through its partner Szintézis Informatikai Zrt, equipped 10 stores out of a total of 68 Euronics stores in Hungary. The expected order value of approximately 10 MSEK in total for all 68 stores does not have a material impact on Pricer's net sales or result.

Pricer's solution enables Euronics to synchronize prices between online and 'brick&mortar' stores, as well as to respond instantly to changes in market pricing. In addition, Pricer's Instant Flash functionality allows Euronics to significantly improve store productivity by automating tasks within several in-store processes. Pricer's radio-free IoT platform is especially well suited for Consumer Electronics stores where issues with radio interference from products on display is common.

'Euronics has demonstrated high omnichannel and in-store efficiency targets, where Pricer's advanced solution was the only system that met the defined requirements', comments Nils Hulth, Head of Sales at Pricer AB.

'This strategically important project confirms Pricer's strong market position in Hungary', says Dávid Szabó, CEO of Szintézis Informatikai Zrt, Pricer's partner in Hungary. 'The customer studied several competing solutions and found only Pricer provided a solution that could achieve the efficiency gains that Euronics was expecting'.

For more information, please contact:
Nils Hulth, Head of Sales at Pricer AB, +46 8 505 582 00
Welcome to join us at booth #4215 at NRF Big Show in New York, Jan 14-16, 2018

About Pricer
Pricer AB, founded in Sweden in 1991, listed on the NASDAQ Stockholm, is the global leader in providing in-store digital shelf-edge solutions that enhance both store performance and the shopping experience. The increasingly feature-rich Pricer platform is fast, robust, interconnectable and scalable.

About Euronics
Euronics is an international organization of independent electrical retailers who have joined together to form a cooperative partnership. Euronics distribution network was established in 1990 and originally consisted of five partner countries: Germany, Belgium, Holland, Spain and Italy. Due to continued growth, to date Euronics constitutes Europe's largest electronics distributor in Europe, brings together 31 countries and accounts over 11300 stores.

Pricer AB published this content on 14 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2018 14:39:06 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PRICER AB (PUBL)
03:39p PRICER PUBL : Consumer Electronics chain Euronics in Hungary chooses Pricer&rsqu..
03:31p PRICER PUBL : Consumer Electronics chain Euronics in Hungary chooses Pricer's di..
2017 PRICER PUBL : Interim Report Pricer AB January - September 2017
2017 PRICER PUBL : Appointment of the Nomination Committee for the AGM 2018
2017 PRICER PUBL : Correction of reporting date
2017 PRICER PUBL : new organization
2017 PRICER PUBL : Bernt Ingman is appointed new Chairman of the Board of Pricer AB
2017 PRICER PUBL : increases the number of outstanding shares
2017 PRICER PUBL : Interim Report Pricer AB January - June 2017
2017 PRICER PUBL : Helena Holmgren is appointed acting CEO of Pricer AB
More news
Chart PRICER AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Pricer AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | PRIC B | SE0000233934 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends PRICER AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andreas Renulf President & Chief Executive Officer
Bernt Thomas Ingman Chairman
Torbjörn Möller Chief Operating Officer
Helena Holmgren Chief Financial Officer
Hans Sture Granberg Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRICER AB (PUBL)12.71%132
CANON INC0.75%51 423
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP-0.49%21 704
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION1.87%9 797
BROTHER INDUSTRIES LTD3.25%6 900
KONICA MINOLTA INC2.80%5 152
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.