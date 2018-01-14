Pricer publ : Consumer Electronics chain Euronics in Hungary chooses Pricer’s digital shelf-solution for its chain roll-out»

2018-01-14

Euronics in Hungary has chosen Pricer's digital shelf-edge solution to achieve increased in-store efficiency. Euronics' confidence in Pricer's system is a great success as it clearly demonstrates the relevance of the solution for Consumer Electronics retailers.

During 2017, Pricer, through its partner Szintézis Informatikai Zrt, equipped 10 stores out of a total of 68 Euronics stores in Hungary. The expected order value of approximately 10 MSEK in total for all 68 stores does not have a material impact on Pricer's net sales or result.

Pricer's solution enables Euronics to synchronize prices between online and 'brick&mortar' stores, as well as to respond instantly to changes in market pricing. In addition, Pricer's Instant Flash functionality allows Euronics to significantly improve store productivity by automating tasks within several in-store processes. Pricer's radio-free IoT platform is especially well suited for Consumer Electronics stores where issues with radio interference from products on display is common.

'Euronics has demonstrated high omnichannel and in-store efficiency targets, where Pricer's advanced solution was the only system that met the defined requirements', comments Nils Hulth, Head of Sales at Pricer AB.

'This strategically important project confirms Pricer's strong market position in Hungary', says Dávid Szabó, CEO of Szintézis Informatikai Zrt, Pricer's partner in Hungary. 'The customer studied several competing solutions and found only Pricer provided a solution that could achieve the efficiency gains that Euronics was expecting'.

