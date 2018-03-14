Log in
PRIMARY COBALT CORP
03/13 09:04:59 pm
0.15 CAD
CSE New Listing - Primary Cobalt Corp Commences Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange - Video News Alert on Investmentpitch.com

03/14/2018 | 02:05pm CET

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 14, 2018) - Primary Cobalt (CSE: PRIM) is one of the latest new listings on the Canadian Securities Exchange, trading under the symbol "PRIM". The company completed an IPO through Haywood Securities, raising gross proceeds of $460,000 from the placement of 4.6 million shares at $0.10 per share.

InvestmentPitch Media has produced a "video" which provides a brief overview of the company. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Primary Cobalt" in the search box.



Cannot view this video? Visit:
http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_iob8inmg/Primary-Cobalt-CSEPRIM-New-Listing

Primary Cobalt is engaged in the business of the acquisition, exploration and development of Cobalt focussed mineral resource properties.

The company's sole property is the RD Cobalt Property, located in west central British Columbia, Canada, in the Hazelton area of British Columbia, approximately 1 kilometres south of the Yellowhead Highway. The property comprises five contiguous mineral claims that cover an area of approximately 7,327 hectares. The BC Hydro supply line for the region passes through the property, with a secured substation at New Hazelton.

To earn its 100% interest, Primary Cobalt is paying $50,000 and 1.5 million shares.

The 2017 exploration program at the RD Cobalt Property focussed on investigating the cobalt and precious metal potential of the property by confirming historic assay results and determining field conditions. The results of the exploration program indicate that the RD Cobalt Property exhibits favourable geologic characteristics and sufficient potential to warrant further exploration for cobalt, gold, silver, and copper.

The company is headed by CEO Patrick Morris, an entrepreneur and capital markets executive experienced in a number of industries including resource exploration, pharmaceutical cannabis, Blockchain technologies, and finance. With 15 years capital markets experience raising funds for microcap companies and executing corporate development strategies, Patrick has taken numerous companies public

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.primarycobalt.com, contact Patrick Morris, CEO, at 604-761-8597 or email [email protected].

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media
Barry Morgan, CFO
[email protected]


© Newsfilecorp 2018
