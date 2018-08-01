Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Primoris Services Corp    PRIM

PRIMORIS SERVICES CORP (PRIM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Primoris Services Corporation Announces Electrical T&D Award Valued Over $14 Million

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2018 | 01:31pm CEST

DALLAS, Aug. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select: PRIM) (“Primoris” or “Company”) today announced a new Master Service Agreement (“MSA”) with a major utility customer with an anticipated value of approximately $14 million.  The contract was secured by Primoris T&D, part of the Transmission and Distribution segment.

  • The award is a one-year agreement for electrical distribution services in North Carolina.

  • Work will include electrical underground installation, replacement of cable, and directional drilling.

  • While the agreement does not obligate the customer to award Primoris a specific dollar amount, our discussions with the customer and our history with similar clients form the basis for our anticipated value.

ABOUT PRIMORIS
Founded in 1960, Primoris, through various subsidiaries, has grown to become one of the largest publicly traded specialty construction and infrastructure companies in the United States. Serving diverse end-markets, Primoris provides a wide range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services to major public utilities, petrochemical companies, energy companies, municipalities, state departments of transportation, and other customers. Growing both organically and through acquisitions, the Company’s national footprint now extends nearly nationwide and into Canada. For additional information, please visit www.prim.com.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including with regard to the Company’s future performance. Words such as "estimated," "believes," "expects," "projects," “may,” and "future" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements inherently involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including without limitation, those described in this press release and those detailed in the "Risk Factors" section and other portions of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2017, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.  Primoris does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Company Contact                                                                                              
Kate Tholking
Director of Investor Relations
(214) 740-5615
[email protected]

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PRIMORIS SERVICES CORP
01:31pPrimoris Services Corporation Announces Electrical T&D Award Valued Over $14 ..
GL
07/31Primoris Services Corporation Announces Utility Award Valued Over $11 Million
GL
07/25Primoris Services Corporation Announces Industrial Award Valued Over $18 Mill..
GL
07/25PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION : Announces Parking Structure Award Valued Over $3..
AQ
07/24PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION : Announces Parking Structure Award Valued Over $3..
AQ
07/19PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION : Announces Utility and Distribution Awards Valued..
AQ
07/18PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION : Announces Electrical Distribution Award Valued O..
AQ
07/18Primoris Services Corporation Announces Utility and Distribution Awards Value..
GL
07/17Primoris Services Corporation Announces Electrical Distribution Award Valued ..
GL
06/28PRIMORIS SERVICES CORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/31Primoris Services announces $11M utility award 
07/17Primoris details electrical distribution award 
06/27Primoris Services goes ex-dividend tomorrow 
06/27INFRASTRUCTURE AND ENERGY ALTERNATIV : Expect Substantial Appreciation With Wind.. 
05/29Heavy civil award for Primoris Services 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 567 M
EBIT 2018 123 M
Net income 2018 80,9 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 0,89%
P/E ratio 2018 17,07
P/E ratio 2019 14,17
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,54x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,49x
Capitalization 1 376 M
Chart PRIMORIS SERVICES CORP
Duration : Period :
Primoris Services Corp Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRIMORIS SERVICES CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 32,0 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David L. King President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian L. Pratt Chairman
Thomas E. McCormick Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Peter J. Moerbeek Chief Financial Officer, Director & Executive VP
Peter C. Brown Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRIMORIS SERVICES CORP0.00%1 376
VINCI1.00%60 030
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-9.20%35 714
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-2.80%28 282
LARSEN & TOUBRO2.70%26 474
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD-12.28%24 043
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.