Principal Financial : ® Kicks-Off National Effort to Boost Low Business Succession Planning

Financial Group® kicked off a new initiative to
collaborate with advisors today to help boost low succession planning
among U.S. business owners. Principal® highlights employee
stock ownership plans (ESOPs) as an important option for advisors to
consider when assessing clients’ and potential clients’ succession
planning options. To support advisors, the company developed a first of
its kind, action-oriented website to help guide succession planning
conversations.
Succession plans are essential for business owners that want to ensure
their business remains viable and continues to support the economy.
However, more than 70% of business owners in the U.S. do not have a
formal plan and are not taking action.1
“We’ve worked with advisors around the country to facilitate many
business succession plans and ESOPs,” said Jerry Ripperger, vice
president of consulting at Principal. “While ESOPs are not a new
phenomenon, they are an underutilized strategy in helping business
owners successfully plan their exit strategy and leave behind a legacy
they can be proud of.”
Unique Online Resource Unlocks Potential of ESOPs in Succession
Planning
Advisors are encouraged to visit principal.com/esopbenefits
and use it to help guide dialogue with business owners about their
succession plan and future goals. Features include, but are not limited
to the following:
-
Ways to help business owners see the value of a succession plan
-
Answers to top questions advisors and business owners have about ESOPs
-
Quick survey to assess if ESOP is right for a client or potential
client
-
ESOP benefits for advisors, business owners and their employees
-
Easy access to Principal succession planning and our ESOP expertise
As a part of continued commitment to succession planning with ESOP
education, Principal will roll out a series of activities in 2018
including blogs, event sponsorships, marketing materials, and regular
updates to the new website.
“ESOPs are a smart strategy with multiple benefits for trusted advisors
working to help business owners overcome challenges and maximize
opportunities,” said Ripperger.
According to research findings from The ESOP Association, there is a
direct correlation between ESOPs and business performance.2
-
ESOPs create a buyer (the employees) for the business2
-
ESOPs have been shown to positively affect company culture and
increase revenue2
-
Business owners receive tax, liquidity and legacy benefits with an ESOP2
