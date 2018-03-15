Principal Real Estate Income Fund : Announces Board Approval of New Advisory and New Sub-Advisory Agreements and the Annual Shareholder Meeting

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE: PGZ) (the “Fund”) announces
that on March 15, 2018 the Board of Trustees of the Fund approved a new
investment advisory agreement with ALPS Advisors, Inc. (“ALPS
Advisors”), the Fund’s investment adviser, and a new sub-advisory
agreement with Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC (“PrinREI”), the
Fund’s investment sub-adviser, subject to approval of such agreements by
shareholders of the Fund. The new investment advisory agreement and new
sub-advisory agreement were considered in connection with the recently
announced transaction in which DST Systems, Inc. (“DST”), the parent
company of ALPS Advisors, has entered into a definitive agreement with
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (“SS&C”) wherein SS&C will acquire DST
(the “Transaction”). The Transaction, when completed, will result in a
change of control of ALPS Advisors, which may be deemed to result in an
“assignment” of the Fund’s existing investment advisory agreement and
sub-advisory agreement, resulting in their automatic termination. The
Transaction is not expected to impact the day-to-day operations of the
Fund and the portfolio managers of the Fund will remain the same. Except
for the commencement dates, the new advisory and new sub-advisory
agreements have materially the same terms as the corresponding currently
effective agreements. Completion of the Transaction is subject to a
number of conditions. DST and SS&C currently expect to complete the
Transaction before the end of the second quarter of 2018.
To provide for continuity in the operation of the Fund following the
completion of the Transaction, the Board also approved interim
agreements with respect to each of ALPS Advisors and PrinREI that will
allow the firms to continue to serve in their respective roles as the
Fund’s adviser and sub-adviser for a period of up to 150 days or until
the date that shareholder approval of the new agreements is received.
Accordingly, shareholders of the Fund will be asked to approve the new
investment advisory agreement and new sub-advisory agreement at the
annual meeting of shareholders to be held on May 11, 2018. The record
date for the Fund’s annual meeting of shareholders is March 26, 2018.
The Principal Real Estate Income Fund
The investment objective of the Fund is to seek to provide high current
income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective, by investing
in commercial real estate related securities. The Fund had approximately
$194.76 million of total assets and 6,899,800 common shares outstanding
as of October 31, 2017.
The Fund is a closed-end fund and does not continuously issue shares for
sale as open-end mutual funds do. The Fund now trades in the secondary
market. Investors wishing to buy or sell shares need to place orders
through an intermediary or broker. The share price of a closed-end fund
is based on the market's value.
ALPS Advisors, Inc. is the investment adviser to the Fund.
Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC is the investment sub-adviser to
the Fund. PrinREI is not affiliated with ALPS Advisors or any of its
affiliates.
About ALPS Advisors, Inc.
Through its subsidiary companies, ALPS Holdings, Inc. (“ALPS”) is a
leading provider of innovative investment products and customized
servicing solutions to the financial services industry. Founded in 1985,
Denver-based ALPS delivers its asset management and asset servicing
solutions through offices in Boston, New York, Seattle, and Toronto.
ALPS is a wholly owned subsidiary of Kansas City-based DST Systems, Inc.
For more information about ALPS and its services, visit www.alpsinc.com.
Information about ALPS’ products is available at www.alpsfunds.com.
About Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC
Principal Real Estate Investors advises or subadvises $46.5 billion in
real estate assets. The firm’s real estate capabilities include both
public and private equity and debt investment alternatives. Principal
Real Estate Investors is the dedicated real estate group of Principal
Global Investors, a diversified asset management organization and a
member of the Principal Financial Group®.
In connection with the presentation of the new investment advisory
agreement and new sub-advisory agreement to the Fund’s shareholders for
approval, the Fund intends to file relevant materials with the
Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including a preliminary
proxy statement on Schedule 14A. Following the filing of the definitive
proxy statement with the SEC, the Fund will mail the definitive proxy
statement and a proxy card to each shareholder entitled to vote at the
annual meeting. Shareholders are urged to carefully read these
materials in their entirety (including any amendments or supplements
thereto) and any other relevant documents that the Fund will file with
the SEC when they become available because they will contain important
information. The proxy statement and other relevant materials (when
available), and any and all documents filed by the Fund with the SEC,
may be obtained for free at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.
This communication is not a solicitation of a proxy from any Fund
shareholder. The Fund, its investment adviser and sub-adviser and
certain of their respective directors/trustees, officers and affiliates
may be deemed under the rules of the SEC to be participants in the
solicitation of proxies from shareholders in connection with the
proposals. Information about the investment adviser and sub-adviser,
trustees and officers of the Fund may be found in its annual reports and
annual proxy statements previously filed with the SEC.
ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc., FINRA Member.
NOT FDIC INSURED | May Lose Value | No Bank Guarantee
