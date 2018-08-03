Log in
PRIVREDNA BANKA ZAGREB D.D.
Intesa Sanpaolo: Consolidated Results as at 30 June 2018

08/03/2018 | 08:06pm CEST

Turin - Milan, 1 August 2018 - At its meeting today, the Board of Directors of Intesa Sanpaolo approved the consolidated half-yearly report as at 30 June 2018 (5). Results for the first half of 2018 reflect the Group's strengths - sustainable profitability and a solid capital position - deriving from a business model that is resilient and well diversified, with a focus on Wealth Management & Protection driven by a client-centric approach involving customers' assets of around €1tn and with financial activities providing natural hedging against the impacts of market volatility on fee-based revenues.

Half-yearly results show that the Bank is firmly on track to deliver on the 2018-2021 Business Plan targets, and achieve a 2018 net income higher than the €3.8bn net income of 2017 (6). They also highlight the Group's continued support to the country, which includes its commitment to become a reference model on social and cultural responsibility:

● net income at €927m in Q2 2018 versus €1,252m in Q1 2018 and €837m in Q2 2017 (6), and €2,179m in H1 2018 versus €1,738m in H1 2017 (6). Adding the net capital gain of around €400m from the Intrum partnership - to be booked by year-end 2018 - to the net income of H1 2018, the result is around €2,580m corresponding to 68% of the €3.8bn net income of 2017 (6).

● gross income up 21.8% on H1 2017 (6);

● operating margin up 17% on H1 2017;

● operating income up 6.1% on H1 2017, in the presence of net flow of customer financial assets directed, in the first half of 2018, towards an allocation limiting the exposure to the high market volatility, with €6.3bn of AuM net inflow and a €7.2bn increase in direct deposits, under which household sight deposits rose by over €10bn;

● high efficiency, highlighted by a cost/income of 49% - a figure that places Intesa Sanpaolo in the top tier of its European peers;

● operating costs down 3.4% on H1 2017;

● net adjustments to loans down 17.9% on H1 2017;

● H1 2018 annualised cost of risk down to 59bps versus the 81bps of full-year 2017;

Disclaimer

Privredna banka Zagreb dd published this content on 03 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2018 18:05:03 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Dinko Lucic President-Management Board
Giovanni Boccolini Chairman-Supervisory Board
Draen Karakaic Chief Financial Officer
Branko Jeren Member-Supervisory Board
Paolo Sarcinelli Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRIVREDNA BANKA ZAGREB D.D.0
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY8.61%393 796
BANK OF AMERICA5.86%316 855
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-12.26%281 411
WELLS FARGO-3.92%280 921
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.24%239 585
