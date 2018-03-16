Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Proactis Holdings Plc    PHD   GB00B13GSS58

PROACTIS HOLDINGS PLC (PHD)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

PROACTIS : Recognised as a Major Player in IDC Worldwide Procure-to-Pay Market Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/16/2018 | 03:26pm CET

Leadership in Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Procure-to-Pay Applications Market

PROACTIS, a global Spend Control and eProcurement solution provider, today announced it has been recognised by IDC as a Major Player in the March 2018 “MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Procure-to-Pay Applications 2018 Vendor Assessment”.

This validates PROACTIS’ momentum in the Procure-to-Pay SaaS applications market segment; based on depth of application capabilities, existing client bases, customer satisfaction and geographic reach.

“Following our success in January’s Procurement Applications 2018 Vendor Assessment, we are delighted to be recognised by the IDC analysts again,” said Simon Dadswell, EVP Group Marketing, PROACTIS. “This recognition once again affirms our strategy of ensuring customers gain real competitive advantage from our Procure-to-Pay solution suite to meet their evolving procurement, finance and accounts payable transformation needs. It also demonstrates our extended scale and reach into UK, Europe and North America as part of our mergers and acquisition strategy.”

IDC MarketScape is the ICT industry's premier vendor assessment tool, providing in-depth quantitative and qualitative technology market assessments of ICT vendors for a wide range of technology markets. Through its clients and contacts across most industries, IDC has unique visibility into vendor selection processes within many companies.

Download the Report

Download a copy of the MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Procure-to-Pay Applications 2018 Vendor Assessment.

About PROACTIS

PROACTIS specialises in helping organisations take the waste out of all their non-payroll spend to deliver greater bottom-line value. We deliver technology solutions and associated services that help them transform the way they buy and pay for all types of goods and services to eliminate wasted time, money and talent throughout the business.

proactis.com


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PROACTIS HOLDINGS PLC
03:26pPROACTIS : Recognised as a Major Player in IDC Worldwide Procure-to-Pay Market R..
BU
03/14PROACTIS : SEH United Hoteliers Group Selects Perfect Commerce, a PROACTIS Compa..
BU
03/08SPEND COMPLIANCE : Act Now to Mitigate Excess Cost, Risk & Fraud, Advises PROACT..
BU
03/06PROACTIS : Reports Impressive Multi-National Customer Growth
BU
2017PROACTIS HOLDINGS PLC : Ex-dividend day for for final dividend
FA
2017PROACTIS : Survey Highlights Gap Between Finance & Procurement
BU
2017PROACTIS : ARCOP Uncovers Over $14M in Sourcing Savings with PROACTIS
BU
2017PROACTIS : Technology Adoption and Talent Present Biggest Challenges for Retail ..
AQ
2017PROACTIS : Named to Supply & Demand Chain Executive 100 for Fifth Straight Year
AQ
2017PROACTIS : Connects Suppliers with $85B Community of Retail, Grocery and Restaur..
AQ
More news
Financials ( GBP)
Sales 2018 61,5 M
EBIT 2018 15,6 M
Net income 2018 7,50 M
Debt 2018 21,6 M
Yield 2018 0,73%
P/E ratio 2018 25,31
P/E ratio 2019 15,53
EV / Sales 2018 3,45x
EV / Sales 2019 2,95x
Capitalization 190 M
Chart PROACTIS HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Proactis Holdings Plc Technical Analysis Chart | PHD | GB00B13GSS58 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends PROACTIS HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 2,38  GBP
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hampton Wall Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alan John Aubrey Non-Executive Chairman
Sean Anthony McDonough Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Timothy James Sykes CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Gabriel Gabaldon Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROACTIS HOLDINGS PLC20.23%266
ORACLE CORPORATION10.77%217 660
SAP-6.65%132 632
INTUIT12.37%45 324
SERVICENOW INC34.47%30 632
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.17.83%14 468
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.