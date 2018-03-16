PROACTIS : Recognised as a Major Player in IDC Worldwide Procure-to-Pay Market Report

Leadership in Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Procure-to-Pay Applications Market

PROACTIS, a global Spend Control and eProcurement solution provider, today announced it has been recognised by IDC as a Major Player in the March 2018 “MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Procure-to-Pay Applications 2018 Vendor Assessment”.

This validates PROACTIS’ momentum in the Procure-to-Pay SaaS applications market segment; based on depth of application capabilities, existing client bases, customer satisfaction and geographic reach.

“Following our success in January’s Procurement Applications 2018 Vendor Assessment, we are delighted to be recognised by the IDC analysts again,” said Simon Dadswell, EVP Group Marketing, PROACTIS. “This recognition once again affirms our strategy of ensuring customers gain real competitive advantage from our Procure-to-Pay solution suite to meet their evolving procurement, finance and accounts payable transformation needs. It also demonstrates our extended scale and reach into UK, Europe and North America as part of our mergers and acquisition strategy.”

IDC MarketScape is the ICT industry's premier vendor assessment tool, providing in-depth quantitative and qualitative technology market assessments of ICT vendors for a wide range of technology markets. Through its clients and contacts across most industries, IDC has unique visibility into vendor selection processes within many companies.

About PROACTIS

PROACTIS specialises in helping organisations take the waste out of all their non-payroll spend to deliver greater bottom-line value. We deliver technology solutions and associated services that help them transform the way they buy and pay for all types of goods and services to eliminate wasted time, money and talent throughout the business.

