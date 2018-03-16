PROACTIS : Recognised as a Major Player in IDC Worldwide Procure-to-Pay Market Report

PROACTIS,
a global Spend
Control and eProcurement solution provider, today announced it has
been recognised by IDC as a Major Player in the March 2018 “MarketScape:
Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Procure-to-Pay Applications 2018 Vendor
Assessment”.
This validates PROACTIS’ momentum in the Procure-to-Pay
SaaS applications market segment; based on depth of application
capabilities, existing client bases, customer satisfaction and
geographic reach.
“Following our success in January’s Procurement Applications 2018 Vendor
Assessment, we are delighted to be recognised by the IDC analysts
again,” said Simon Dadswell, EVP Group Marketing, PROACTIS. “This
recognition once again affirms our strategy of ensuring customers gain
real competitive advantage from our Procure-to-Pay
solution suite to meet their evolving procurement, finance and
accounts payable transformation needs. It also demonstrates our extended
scale and reach into UK, Europe and North America as part of our mergers
and acquisition strategy.”
IDC MarketScape is the ICT industry's premier vendor assessment tool,
providing in-depth quantitative and qualitative technology market
assessments of ICT vendors for a wide range of technology markets.
Through its clients and contacts across most industries, IDC has unique
visibility into vendor selection processes within many companies.
Download the Report
Download
a copy of the MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled
Procure-to-Pay Applications 2018 Vendor Assessment.
About PROACTIS
PROACTIS specialises in helping organisations take the waste out of all
their non-payroll spend to deliver greater bottom-line value. We deliver
technology solutions and associated services that help them transform
the way they buy and pay for all types of goods and services to
eliminate wasted time, money and talent throughout the business.
proactis.com
