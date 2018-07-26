Probiotec : Result Update

83 Cherry Lane

Laverton North, VIC 3026

PROBIOTEC LIMITED

AUSTRALIA

ABN 91 075 170 151

Phone: + 61 3 9278 7555 Fax: + 61 3 9369 6730

www.probiotec.com.au

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

26 July 2018

FY2018 UNAUDITED RESULTS UPDATE

Probiotec Limited (ASX:PBP) ("Company" or "Probiotec") advises that based on its unaudited financials for FY2018 it expects to report:

Results from continuing operations FY2018 FY2017 Growth $'m $'m % Sales Revenue 75.7 60.6 25% EBITDA1 9.8 - 10.2 7.1 40% - 45% NPAT1 4.3 - 4.6 2.8 50% - 60%

Geoff Pearce, Chairman of Probiotec, stated 'we are pleased that the company has taken another step forward with this strong result. Furthermore, we are excited for the future as we build momentum, integrate new business contracts and continue to field significant sales enquiries'.

These results are subject to audit, which is currently being undertaken by the Group's auditors.

-ends-

1 Excluding non-recurring transaction costs of ~$0.6 million related predominantly to the acquisition of South Pack Laboratories (Aust) Pty Ltd