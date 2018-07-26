Log in
Probiotec : Result Update

07/26/2018 | 04:10am CEST

83 Cherry Lane

Laverton North, VIC 3026

PROBIOTEC LIMITED

AUSTRALIA

ABN 91 075 170 151

Phone: + 61 3 9278 7555 Fax: + 61 3 9369 6730

www.probiotec.com.au

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

26 July 2018

FY2018 UNAUDITED RESULTS UPDATE

Probiotec Limited (ASX:PBP) ("Company" or "Probiotec") advises that based on its unaudited financials for FY2018 it expects to report:

Results from continuing operations

FY2018

FY2017

Growth

$'m

$'m

%

Sales Revenue

75.7

60.6

25%

EBITDA1

9.8 - 10.2

7.1

40% - 45%

NPAT1

4.3 - 4.6

2.8

50% - 60%

Geoff Pearce, Chairman of Probiotec, stated 'we are pleased that the company has taken another step forward with this strong result. Furthermore, we are excited for the future as we build momentum, integrate new business contracts and continue to field significant sales enquiries'.

These results are subject to audit, which is currently being undertaken by the Group's auditors.

-ends-

About Probiotec

Probiotec Limited is a manufacturer, marketer, brand owner and distributor of a range of prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceuticals, complementary medicines and specialty ingredients. The company owns two manufacturing facilities in Australia and distributes its products both domestically and internationally. Products are manufactured by Probiotec for both its own products and on behalf of others, including major international pharmaceutical companies.

Further details about Probiotec are available atwww.probiotec.com.au

For further information contact:

Mr Wes Stringer Managing Director (03) 9278 7555

1 Excluding non-recurring transaction costs of ~$0.6 million related predominantly to the acquisition of South Pack Laboratories (Aust) Pty Ltd

Disclaimer

Probiotec Limited published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 02:09:03 UTC
