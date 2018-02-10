Procter & Gamble : P&G Grooming Brands Help Top Male Athletes from Around the World Step Out in Style at the Opening Ceremony for the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018

On the morning of the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018 Opening Ceremony, Procter & Gamble, Worldwide Olympic Partner, and its family of brands – including Head & Shoulders, Gillette and Braun – welcomed Olympic athletes to its P&G Family Home, located within Nations Village in Yongpyong Alpine Centre, for a special grooming event.

U.S. freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy gets a fresh new style from Head & Shoulders at the P&G Family Home just in time for the Opening Ceremony at the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018. (Photo: Business Wire)

Athletes from across the globe received grooming services, including Gus Kenworthy, US Olympic Medalist, freeskier, Hyeon Chung, Korean Olympian, tennis; and Richard Freitag, German Olympian, ski jumper.

Celebrity stylist, Gabriel Samra and Seoul-based notable barber, Wonsang Ye of Blessed Barber Shop were on-hand to offer services and allow athletes and fans to freshen up their grooming style prior to attending the Opening Ceremony.

“It is an honor to be here in PyeongChang at the P&G Family Home, where brands like Head & Shoulders, Braun and Gillette can continue to help serve athletes on their Olympic Games journey,” said Phil Duncan, P&G Global Design Officer. “We helped three amazing athletes look sharp and feel their best before attending the first milestones of The Winter Olympics – Opening Ceremony!”

Throughout the event, grooming and styling treatments included:

Hot towel shaves, using the Gillette’s Fusion5 ProShield with added lubrication before and after the blades to shield world-class athletes from irritation

Hair styling and beard trims using Braun Multi Grooming Kit to help athletes get the right look to fit their style persona

Haircuts courtesy of Head & Shoulders to give athletes great-looking hair, a healthy scalp and the confidence to overcome pressures and achieve greatness

“I am thrilled to be here as I prepare to compete at the Olympic Winter Games, one of the biggest moments of my entire life,” said Kenworthy, Head & Shoulders sponsored athlete. “Thanks to Head & Shoulders, I feel confident that my hair and scalp are always in good condition, which will allow me to stay focused on the slopes without any distractions and feel my best when I compete.”

“I’m excited to celebrate Opening Ceremony hosted here in my home country and cheer on the athletes who will compete over the next two weeks,” said Chung. “Thank you to Gillette for providing me a clean, precise shave and helping me look great before the big event!”

“My mustache has become part of my signature style so it was important that I got it cleaned up, with the help of Braun, before the Opening Ceremony,” said Freitag. “I feel confident that I will look my best while walking at Opening Ceremony with my teammates.”

Throughout the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018, P&G will host athletes and their families at the P&G Family Home, which provides a “Home away from Home” for athletes to reunite and relax with their families during the Olympic Games.

