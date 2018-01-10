Prodways Group : Prodways Technologies announces the first sales of the ProMaker LD-10 and a major sale in the aeronautics sector

Paris, 10 January 2018

The year 2018 is off to a good start for Prodways Technologies with the success of the ProMaker LD-10 early-adopter programme and its first sales in the "compact" dental segment, together with the announcement of the sale of a Selective Laser Sintering 3D printer, the ProMaker P4500 HT, in the aeronautics sector.

The ProMaker LD-10 programme has been very well received and first sales in the compact dental 3D printer sector.

Echoing the presentation at the FormNext trade fair of its new generation dental 3D printers, the ProMaker LD Series, based on its patented MOVINGLight® technology, Prodways Technologies announces the success of its early-adopter programme and the first sales of its ProMaker LD-10 3D printers to leading dental laboratories in Italy, Germany and the United States.

The development of this new generation of 3D printers is based on the success of Prodways' exclusive MOVINGLight® technology, which has won over major players in the dental sector (manufacturers of dental aligners, large dental laboratories and production centres) with its unique combination of high precision and productivity across large manufacturing platforms. This new range reflects Prodways' desire to offer the professional performance of MOVINGLight® technology in a more compact and versatile format and at an affordable price (less than €100,000 for the first models in the range), thereby meeting the requirements of dental laboratories embarking on their transition to a digital workflow.

ProMaker LD series 3D printers are offered with the high-performance resins of Prodways Materials, addressing the needs of the dental sector:

3D printing resins for dental models intended for restoration (crowns, bridges, etc.)

3D printing resins for dental models used for thermoforming (dental aligners, splints, etc.)

Burnout 3D printing resins for the casting of fixed crowns or stellites (metal or ceramic)

For 2018, Prodways also announces the launch of new resins that will be available on the new MOVINGLight® platform:

a 3D printing resin dedicated to surgical guide applications and temporary bridge crowns

A new 3D printing material for hearing aids

The development of these new materials draws on the experience of the companies most recently acquired by Prodways Group: The French dental laboratory, Cristal, as well as Interson Protac, a leading French company that makes ear tips for hearing aids and customised hearing protectors.

Sale of a ProMaker P4500 HT 3D printer to a major aeronautics player

In the wake of its partnership with Safran and the recent launch by Renaissance Services, an integrated US company supporting aerospace and defence companies, of a new entity specialised in additive manufacturing using its technology, Prodways Technologies confirms its expertise in the aeronautics sector with the sale of a Selective Laser Sintering 3D printer from the Powered by Farsoon range, the ProMaker P4500 HT, to a top aircraft manufacturer.

This industrial 3D printer is characterised by its high-temperature capability (up to 220°C), unique in its segment, and by a very large production platform (400mm x 400mm x 600mm) that opens up new development possibilities for the aerospace sector. The ProMaker 4500 HT 3D printer will be used by its R&D centre to develop new applications and design parts with complex geometries and aerodynamic properties that are difficult to manufacture with standard methods for parts used in engines, turbines, aeroplane wings or cabin interiors.

3D printing for the aerospace sector is a priority market for Prodways Group, which already boasts more than ten major industry players among its clients.

These announcements once again confirm the unique positioning of Prodways Group, which has expanded across the entire additive manufacturing value chain to meet the requirements of industrial sectors with high added value, such as the aeronautics and medical sectors.

