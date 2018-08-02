Log in
PROFOUND MEDICAL CORP (PRN)
Profound Medical to Release Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results on August 14 – Conference Call to Follow

08/02/2018 | 10:31pm CEST

TORONTO, Aug. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Profound Medical Corp. (TSX:PRN; OTCQX:PRFMF) (“Profound” or the “Company”), the only company to provide a therapeutics platform that provides the precision of real-time Magnetic Resonance (“MR”) imaging combined with the safety and ablation power of directional and focused ultrasound technology for the incision-free ablation of diseased tissue, will announce its second quarter 2018 financial results after market close on Tuesday, August 14, 2018.

Profound management will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET to review the financial results and discuss business developments in the period.

 
Second Quarter 2018 Results Conference Call Details:
  
Date:Tuesday, August 14, 2018
  
Time:4:30 p.m. ET
  
Live Call:1-877-407-8031 (Canada and the United States)
 1-201-689-8031 (International)
  
Replay:1-877-481-4010 (Canada and the United States)
Replay ID:36198
  

The call will also be broadcast live and archived on the Company's website at www.profoundmedical.com under "Webcasts" in the Investor Relations section.

About Profound Medical Corp.

The Profound Medical Corp. team is committed to creating the powerful combination of real-time MR-guidance as the imaging platform and ultrasound as the energy source for delivering non-invasive ablative tools to clinicians.  These key technology pillars, linked with intelligent software and robotics, have the potential to fulfill unmet needs of patients and clinicians in many anatomies and disease states, including prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, and bone metastases.  Our mission is to “profoundly” change the standard of care by creating a tomorrow where clinicians can confidently ablate tissue with precision; a tomorrow where patients have access to safe and effective treatment options, so they can quickly return to their daily lives.

Profound is commercializing a novel technology, TULSA-PRO®, which combines real-time Magnetic Resonance Imaging with transurethral, robotically-driven therapeutic ultrasound and closed-loop thermal feedback control that is designed to provide precise ablation of the prostate while simultaneously protecting critical surrounding anatomy from potential side effects.  TULSA-PRO® is CE marked and Profound is currently conducting a pilot commercial launch of the technology in key European and other CE mark jurisdictions.  The Company is also sponsoring a multicenter, prospective FDA-registered clinical trial, TACT, which, if successful, is expected to support its application to the FDA for clearance to market TULSA-PRO® in the United States.

Profound Medical is also commercializing Sonalleve®, an innovative therapeutic platform that combines real-time MR imaging and thermometry with thermal ultrasound to enable precise and incision-free ablation of diseased tissue.  Sonalleve® is CE marked for the treatment of uterine fibroids and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases.  The technology was also recently approved by the Chinese Food and Drug Administration for the non-invasive treatment of uterine fibroids.  The Company is also in the early stages of exploring additional potential treatment markets for Sonalleve®, such as non-invasive ablation of abdominal cancers and hyperthermia for cancer therapy, where the technology has been shown to have clinical application.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Profound and its business which may include, but is not limited to, the expectations regarding the efficacy of Profound’s technology in the treatment of prostate cancer, uterine fibroids and palliative pain treatment. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.  Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of Profound.  The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release, may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the company, including risks regarding the pharmaceutical industry, economic factors, the equity markets generally and risks associated with growth and competition.  Although Profound has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.  No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed.  Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Profound undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, other than as required by law.

For further information, please contact:

Stephen Kilmer
Investor Relations
[email protected]
T: 647.872.4849

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018

share via e-mail
0
