PROGREEN US INC
ProGreen US : receives LOI's for first stage of larger funding plan

05/21/2018 | 02:10pm CEST

SAN DIEGO, May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ProGreen US, Inc. (ProGreen) (OTCQB:PGUS), a San Diego-based company with real estate and agriculture land development projects in Baja California, Mexico, disclosed today that the company received letters of interest/intent at the end of last week from two lenders to provide bridge funding in the amounts of $3M and $5M (USD), respectively. The company will choose between the two this week, to proceed with the underwriting due diligence.

ProGreen US logo (PRNewsfoto/ProGreen US)

Click to Tweet: https://ctt.ac/rLX06
To learn more about ProGreen's projects, visit: https://www.progreenus.com/

"The LOI's are for conventional, non-convertible loan financing, that will give us the capital to take out convertible notes and other debt, as well as for speeding up both our agriculture and real estate projects," said Jan Telander, CEO of ProGreen.

"We are now also negotiating a larger $20M long-term financing with several groups," added Jan.

About ProGreen US, Inc.
ProGreen US, Inc. (ISIN: US74327M1027), headquartered in San Diego, California, is engaged primarily with investments in agriculture and real estate projects in Baja California, Mexico, both through its joint venture partnership with Inmobiliaria Contel S.R.L.C.V., as well as through its majority-owned Mexican subsidiary Procon Baja JV. The farming operation is supplying chili peppers to Huy Fong Foods for 2018, and a totally green, 5,000 acre oceanfront resort-style vacation and retirement community is being planned, called Cielo Mar. For additional information about ProGreen and its projects, visit our website at www.progreenus.com. Follow us on Twitter: @ProGreenUS.

This press release might contain information, which may constitute 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. 'Forward-looking statements' are based upon expectations, estimates and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated.

Media Contact:
John Rupert
Media & Communications Coordinator
[email protected]
619-884-8430

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/progreen-receives-lois-for-first-stage-of-larger-funding-plan-300651653.html

SOURCE ProGreen US


© PRNewswire 2018
