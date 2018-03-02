Proofpoint Inc : Free Research Report as Proofpoint’s Quarterly Revenue Surged 35%; Adjusted EPS Soared 61.1%

Stock Monitor: Workiva Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

Proofpoint's total revenue surged 36% to $145.4 million for Q4 2017 compared to $106.8 million for Q4 2016. The Company's reported quarter results beat analysts' estimates of $139.8 million.

During Q4 2017, Proofpoint's total billings were $188.6 million, representing an increase of 36% compared to $138.4 million for Q4 2016.

For Q4 2017, Proofpoint's GAAP gross profit was $104.9 million compared to $77.0 million for Q4 2016. The Company's non-GAAP gross profit was $112.9 million for the reported quarter compared to $82.3 million for the year earlier same quarter. Proofpoint's GAAP gross margin for Q4 2017 was 72%, consistent with Q4 2016. The Company's non-GAAP gross margin was 78% for the reported quarter compared to 77% for the year ago corresponding period.

Proofpoint's GAAP operating loss was $16.2 million for Q4 2017 compared to a loss of $16.1 million for Q4 2016. The Company's non-GAAP operating income was $16.6 million for the reported quarter compared to $9.9 million for the prior year's same quarter.

For Q4 2017, Proofpoint's GAAP net loss was $11.0 million, or $0.24 per share, compared to a GAAP net loss of $22.9 million, or $0.54 per share, for Q4 2016. The Company's reported quarter results included a tax benefit of $13.4 million.

Proofpoint's non-GAAP net income for Q4 2017 was $15.5 million, or $0.29 per share, compared to a non-GAAP net income of $8.5 million, or $0.18 per share, for Q4 2016. The Company's earnings beat Wall Street's estimates of $0.21 per share.

Proofpoint's total revenue for the full year (FY) 2017 was $515.3 million, reflecting an increase of 37% compared to $375.5 million in FY16. The Company's total billings were $638.8 million for FY17, up 38% compared to $462.8 million in FY16.

Proofpoint's GAAP net loss was $84.3 million, or $1.91 per share, for FY17 compared to GAAP net loss of $111.2 million, or $2.66 per share, for FY16. The Company's non-GAAP net income was $42.1 million, or $0.83 per share, for FY17 versus non-GAAP net income of $16.9 million, or $0.37 per share, in FY16.

Cash Matters

As of December 31, 2017, Proofpoint had cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of $331.6 million. The Company generated $42.5 million in net cash from operations for Q4 2017 compared to $41.2 million during Q4 2016. Proofpoint's free cash flow was $30.3 million for the reported quarter compared to $32.4 million for the year ago same period. Free cash flow during Q4 2017 included a one-time tax payment of approximately $3.6 million related to the decision to transfer the intellectual property related to the FireLayers acquisition from Israel to the United States.

Proofpoint produced $153.7 million in net cash from operations for FY17 compared to $94.2 million during FY16. The Company generated free cash flow of $106.7 million for FY17 compared to $59.8 million during FY16.

Financial Outlook

For the first quarter fiscal 2018, Proofpoint is forecasting revenue to be in the range of $149.0 million to $151.0 million and billings to be in the band of $180.0 million to $182.0 million. The Company is estimating GAAP gross margin to be 70% and non-GAAP gross margin to be 76%.

Proofpoint's GAAP net loss is expected to be in the range of negative $33.9 million to negative $31.0 million, or negative $0.67 to negative $0.61 per share Q1 2018. The Company's non-GAAP net income is expected to be in the range of $8.0 million to $9.0 million, or $0.15 to $0.17 per share. Proofpoint's free cash flow for the upcoming quarter is estimated to be in the range of $22.0 million to $24.0 million.

For FY18, Proofpoint is projecting total revenue to be in the band of $660.0 million to $665.0 million and billings to be in the range of $828.0 million to $833.0 million. The Company's FY18 GAAP net loss is expected to be in the range of negative $117.6 million to negative $111.1 million, or negative $2.31 to $2.18 per share, while non-GAAP net income is estimated to be in the range of $52.0 million to $56.0 million, or $0.95 to $1.02 per share. Free cash flow for FY17 is anticipated to be in the range of $138.0 million to $140.0 million.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 01, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, Proofpoint's stock was marginally up 0.05%, ending the trading session at $107.22.

Volume traded for the day: 593.93 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 506.84 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month ? up 5.40%; previous three-month period ? up 16.05%; past twelve-month period ? up 34.60%; and year-to-date ? up 20.73%

After yesterday's close, Proofpoint's market cap was at $4.75 billion.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Application Software industry.

SOURCE: Active-Investors