Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  ProPhase Labs Inc    PRPH

PROPHASE LABS INC (PRPH)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

ProPhase Labs to Release Fiscal 2017 Results on Wednesday, March 21st

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/16/2018 | 03:24pm CET

DOYLESTOWN, Pa., March 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) announced today that financial results for the year ended December 31, 2017, will be released before the market opens on Wednesday, March 21, 2018. A conference call will be held on Wednesday March 21, at 11:00 a.m. EST. ProPhase Labs Chairman and CEO, Ted Karkus will provide a company overview including a review of activities and year end results. There will be a question and answer session following initial remarks.

The conference call will be webcast live at:
https://engage.vevent.com/rt/prophaselabsinc_ao~6285328 at 11:00 a.m. (EST) on Wednesday, March 21, 2018.

Participants wishing to ask questions may access the live call by dialing 833-623-9017 conference ID # 6285328. A replay of the conference call will be available for 90 days on the company website www.ProPhaseLabs.com.

About the Company
We are a vertically integrated and diversified branding, marketing and technology company with deep experience with over-the-counter (“OTC”) consumer healthcare products, dietary supplements and other remedies. We are engaged in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing and sale of OTC consumer healthcare products, dietary supplements and other remedies in the United States.  This includes the development and marketing of dietary supplements under the TK Supplements® brand, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

In August 2017, we formed a new, additional wholly-owned subsidiary, ProPhase Digital Media, Inc., a Delaware corporation (“PDM”). Our objective is for PDM to become an independent full-service direct marketing agency.  PDM’s first initiative will be to market the TK Supplements® product line.  If successful, this may lead to the marketing of other company’s consumer products.

In addition, the Company also continues to actively pursue acquisition opportunities for other companies, technologies and products inside and outside the consumer products industry.

Investor Contact

Ted Karkus, Chairman and CEO
ProPhase Labs, Inc.
(267) 880-1111

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PROPHASE LABS INC
03:24pProPhase Labs to Release Fiscal 2017 Results on Wednesday, March 21st
GL
02/22PROPHASE LABS : Announces New Compensatory Arrangement With Chief Executive Offi..
AQ
02/21ProPhase Labs, Inc. Announces New Compensatory Arrangement With Chief Executi..
GL
2017PROPHASE LABS : Announces Final Results of Its Tender Offer
AQ
2017PROPHASE LABS : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
2017ProPhase Labs, Inc. Announces Final Results of Its Tender Offer
GL
2017PROPHASE LABS, INC. (NASDAQ : PRPH) Files An 8-K Other Events
AQ
2017PROPHASE LABS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
2017ProPhase Labs, Inc. Announces Preliminary Results of Its Tender Offer
GL
2017ProPhase Labs, Inc. Announces Commencement of Tender Offer to Repurchase Up t..
GL
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017ProPhase Labs reports Q3 results 
2017ProPhase launches tender offer for up to 4M shares at $2.30 
2017ProPhase Labs reports Q2 results 
2017ProPhase Labs reports Q2 results 
2017PREMARKET GAINERS AS OF 9 : 05 am 
Chart PROPHASE LABS INC
Duration : Period :
ProPhase Labs Inc Technical Analysis Chart | PRPH | US74345W1080 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends PROPHASE LABS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Ted William Karkus Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Monica Brady Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Mark A. Burnett Independent Director
Louis Gleckel Independent Director
Jason Michael Barr Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROPHASE LABS INC47.93%0
BY-HEALTH CO LTD--.--%3 939
BALCHEM CORPORATION1.09%2 636
BLACKMORES LIMITED-19.66%1 841
GRAPE KING BIO LTD--.--%1 129
MEDIFAST INC29.16%1 072
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.