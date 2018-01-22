Log in
PROSAFE SE    PRS   CY0100470919

PROSAFE SE (PRS)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/19 04:25:14 pm
15.2 NOK   +1.33%
PROSAFE : Operational update Q4 2017
07:00a PROSAFE SE : Operational update Q4 2017
2017 PROSAFE SE : - Part conversion of convertible bonds, new shares issu..
Prosafe : Operational update Q4 2017

01/22/2018 | 07:09am CET

The Safe Scandinavia Tender Support Vessel (TSV) was fully contracted in the quarter for Statoil at Oseberg East with a firm contract period until the end of June 2018.

Safe Caledonia commenced a contract for Total in the UK in mid-May 2017 and was on contract until late October 2017. The vessel is now laid-up in the UK.

Safe Notos commenced a three-year and 222-day contract for Petrobras on 7 December 2016 and was fully contracted in the quarter.

Safe Boreas commenced a 13-month contract for Statoil at the Mariner installation in the UK in early August. In addition, Statoil can exercise six one-month options for Safe Boreas. The vessel was fully contracted in the quarter.

Safe Concordia, Safe Zephyrus, Regalia, Safe Bristolia and Safe Astoria were idle in the quarter. Safe Concordia is laid-up in Curacao. Safe Zephyrus, Regalia and Safe Bristolia are laid-up in Norway, while Safe Astoria is laid-up in Indonesia.

Safe Zephyrus has a 12-month firm contract with Statoil with commencement mid-May 2018.

Prosafe remains focussed on its fleet high-grading strategy. Prosafe continues to work with COSCO (Qidong) Offshore Co. Ltd (COSCO) to find a workable commercial solution for the three completed vessels that currently reside in COSCO's Qidong shipyard in China.

The Safe Eurus is in a preserved, strategic stacking mode and negotiations continue with COSCO to find a workable commercial solution. Consistent with previous quarters, the company has accrued for lay-up cost for Safe Eurus, 50 percent of such cost to be paid on delivery and the remaining 50 percent after delivery, in accordance with the agreement with COSCO.

The standstill agreement between Prosafe and COSCO relating to Safe Nova and Safe Vega has recently been extended until 20 April 2018. Prosafe remains in negotiations with COSCO and related parties for these vessels. If no agreement is reached, Prosafe has the right to cancel the new-build contracts for Safe Nova and Safe Vega due to delay, and claim repayment of the instalments paid including interest of approx. USD 60 million in total. The repayment claim is secured by a refund guarantee from Bank of China.

Court proceedings in the Westcon dispute regarding the TSV Safe Scandinavia commenced on 22 August 2017. The ruling is expected by early March 2018.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is headquartered in Larnaca, Cyprus and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com

Larnaca, 22 January 2018
Georgina Georgiou, General Manager
Prosafe SE

For further information, please contact:

Stig Harry Christiansen, Deputy CEO and CFO
Prosafe Management AS
Phone: +47 51 64 25 17

Cecilie Helland Ouff, Senior Manager Finance and Investor Relations
Prosafe AS
Phone: +47 51 64 25 20

Prosafe SE published this content on 22 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 January 2018 06:09:09 UTC.

Financials ($)
Sales 2017 282 M
EBIT 2017 -419 M
Net income 2017 -697 M
Debt 2017 1 128 M
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018
EV / Sales 2017 4,55x
EV / Sales 2018 4,61x
Capitalization 156 M
Chart PROSAFE SE
Duration : Period :
Prosafe SE Technical Analysis Chart | PRS | CY0100470919 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends PROSAFE SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 5,22 $
Spread / Average Target 170%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jesper Kragh Andresen Chief Executive Officer
Glen Ole Rødland Chairman
Stig Harry Christiansen Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Eirik Fjelde Chief Information Officer
Roger Alan Cornish Non-Executive Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROSAFE SE25.00%156
SCHLUMBERGER NV14.57%105 862
HALLIBURTON COMPANY8.14%46 253
BAKER HUGHES 'A'14.70%39 787
TECHNIPFMC5.88%15 585
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO8.05%14 434
