Prosafe : extends standstill agreement with COSCO

Consequently, the parties have agreed to extend the standstill agreement related to Safe Nova and Safe Vega until 10 August 2018. If no agreement is reached, Prosafe has the right to claim cancellation of the newbuild contracts due to delay, and claim repayment of the instalments paid including interest of approx. USD 60 million in total, secured by a refund guarantee from Bank of China.

Meanwhile the Safe Eurus is in a preserved, strategic stacking mode with COSCO. The vessel must be delivered before end 2019.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is headquartered in Larnaca, Cyprus and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com

Stavanger, 26 July 2018

Prosafe SE

For further information, please contact: