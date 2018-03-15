Log in
PROSPECT RESOURCES LTD (PSC)
03/15/2018 | 11:35pm CET - Prospect Resources Ltd Half Yearly Report
AW
11:33pPROSPECT RESOUR : PSC) Half Yearly Report
AQ
03/13Prospect Resources Ltd Investor Presentation
AW
Prospect Resources Ltd Half Yearly Report

03/15/2018 | 11:35pm CET
Half Yearly Report

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - The directors of Prospect Resources Limited (ASX:PSC) (the "Company" or "Prospect") and its controlled entities (the "Group") submit herewith the financial report of the Group for the half-year ended 31 December 2017.

REVIEW OF OPERATIONS

The first half of the year focussed on infill drilling of the proposed Arcadia pit, bulk sampling and grade control, building our lithium carbonate laboratory, meeting potential offtake partners and potential financiers and investors and investigating additional lithium and cobalt acquisitions in the region.

The above resulted in

- the PFS being released;

- product samples being delivered to customers;

- 99.5% battery grade lithium carbonate produced from petalite at our in-house laboratory;

- A conditional Offtake and A$10m Placement and Framework Agreements with Sinomine Resources Exploration Co. Ltd. and Sinomine International Exploration (Hong Kong) Co. Ltd. (collectively "Sinomine");

- the Mineral Resource Estimate and Ore Reserve upgraded;

- Acquired option over Tombolo Copper/Cobalt Project;

- A$10m placement via Hunter Capital; and

- Option over the Good Days Lithium Project being exercised.

To view the full report, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/3CMIJZ2K



About Prospect Resources Ltd:

Prospect Resources Limited (ASX:PSC) is based in Australasia with operations in Zimbabwe and is a publicly listed company. We are committed to creating value for Prospect's shareholders and the communities in which our company operates. Our vision is to build a Southern African based mining company of international scale.



Source:

Prospect Resources Ltd



Contact:

Prospect Resources Ltd
T: +61-8-9217-3300
E: [email protected]
WWW: www.prospectresources.com.au

© ABN Newswire 2018
Latest news on PROSPECT RESOURCES LTD
11:33pPROSPECT RESOURCES LTD (ASX : PSC) Half Yearly Report
AQ
03/14PROSPECT RESOURCES : ED admin pulls in $2,6bn lithium project
AQ
03/13Prospect Resources Ltd Investor Presentation
AW
03/13PROSPECT RESOURCES LTD (ASX : PSC) Investor Presentation
AQ
03/05PROSPECT RESOURCES : begins lithium pilot plant commissioning in Zimbabwe
AQ
03/05PROSPECT RESOURCES : Sinomine acquire majority stake in Prospect resources
AQ
03/02PROSPECT RESOURCES : gains 70% in Good Days lithium project, Zimbabwe
AQ
03/01PROSPECT RESOURCES : Commissioning of Lithium Carbonate Pilot Plant
AQ
03/01PROSPECT RESOURCES LIMITED : - Option on Good Days Lithium Project Exercised
AQ
More news
Chart PROSPECT RESOURCES LTD
Duration : Period :
Prospect Resources Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | PSC | AU000000PSC9 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends PROSPECT RESOURCES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Hugh David Warner Executive Chairman
Chris Hilbrands Chief Financial Officer
Duncan Greaves Executive Director
Gerry Fahey Non-Executive Director
Zivanayi L. Rusike Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROSPECT RESOURCES LTD-13.21%0
BHP BILLITON PLC-5.12%114 860
BHP BILLITON LIMITED-3.15%114 460
RIO TINTO-5.71%93 037
RIO TINTO LIMITED-1.60%93 037
ANGLO AMERICAN15.48%33 820
