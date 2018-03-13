Log in
PROSPECT RESOURCES LTD (PSC)
Prospect Resources Ltd Investor Presentation

03/13/2018 | 11:00pm CET
Investor Presentation

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Prospect Resources Ltd (ASX:PSC) provides the Company's latest Investor Presentation.

Prospect Resources Background

Prospect Resources Limited (ASX:PSC) an African Battery Minerals Company
Company has been built around core team made up of:

Africa Team - focus on development and exploration

- Strong and experienced local team with a track record of discovering, proving, building and operating mining projects in Africa

- Significant majority of the Prospect team based on the ground in the region

Australia Team - focus on transactions, financing, investor relations, corporate governance and marketing / offtake

- Small and focused, Perth based, head office team

- Deep lithium and related minerals process and marketing experience and network

- Deep financial market and transaction experience

Focus and Projects:

- Arcadia Lithium Project - take through development stage - primary focus

- Exploration - continual review of other mineral projects, currently undertaking exploration work at:

o Good Days (Lithium - Zimbabwe)
o Tombolo (Copper/Cobalt - DRC)
o Chishanya Carbonatite (Rare Earth Elements - Zimbabwe)

- Prospect Resources is a battery minerals company based in Perth with operations in Zimbabwe, and exploration activities in Zimbabwe and the DRC

- Prospect's Arcadia Lithium Project is one of the largest hard rock lithium resources in the world

- Zimbabwe, under its new Government is "open for business"

o Prospect is receiving significant domestic support for its plans and operations from all relevant government departments

o Zimbabwe is again a focus for international investors and offtakers

- Pre-development work at Arcadia Lithium Project site has commenced, PSC is undertaking various financing discussions to develop the mine and concentrate plant including:

o Offtake discussions, including ongoing Sinomine engagement

o Equity & Debt investors

o Offers of supplier funding - equipment, infrastructure and services

- Oversubscribed $10M placing closed in February 2018 - to allow further exploration work and to fund working capital

- Exploration work expected to commence in DRC in coming months

To view the full presentation, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/IY65U6F1



About Prospect Resources Ltd:

Prospect Resources Limited (ASX:PSC) is based in Australasia with operations in Zimbabwe and is a publicly listed company. We are committed to creating value for Prospect's shareholders and the communities in which our company operates. Our vision is to build a Southern African based mining company of international scale.



Source:

Prospect Resources Ltd



Contact:

Hugh Warner
Prospect Resources Ltd
Executive Chairman
T: +61-413-621-652

Harry Greaves
Prospect Resources Ltd
Executive Director
T: +263-772-144-669
WWW: www.prospectresources.com.au

© ABN Newswire 2018
