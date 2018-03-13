Prospect Resources Ltd Investor Presentation

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Prospect Resources Ltd (ASX:PSC) provides the Company's latest Investor Presentation.



Prospect Resources Background



Prospect Resources Limited (ASX:PSC) an African Battery Minerals Company

Company has been built around core team made up of:



Africa Team - focus on development and exploration



- Strong and experienced local team with a track record of discovering, proving, building and operating mining projects in Africa



- Significant majority of the Prospect team based on the ground in the region



Australia Team - focus on transactions, financing, investor relations, corporate governance and marketing / offtake



- Small and focused, Perth based, head office team



- Deep lithium and related minerals process and marketing experience and network



- Deep financial market and transaction experience



Focus and Projects:



- Arcadia Lithium Project - take through development stage - primary focus



- Exploration - continual review of other mineral projects, currently undertaking exploration work at:



o Good Days (Lithium - Zimbabwe)

o Tombolo (Copper/Cobalt - DRC)

o Chishanya Carbonatite (Rare Earth Elements - Zimbabwe)



- Prospect Resources is a battery minerals company based in Perth with operations in Zimbabwe, and exploration activities in Zimbabwe and the DRC



- Prospect's Arcadia Lithium Project is one of the largest hard rock lithium resources in the world



- Zimbabwe, under its new Government is "open for business"



o Prospect is receiving significant domestic support for its plans and operations from all relevant government departments



o Zimbabwe is again a focus for international investors and offtakers



- Pre-development work at Arcadia Lithium Project site has commenced, PSC is undertaking various financing discussions to develop the mine and concentrate plant including:



o Offtake discussions, including ongoing Sinomine engagement



o Equity & Debt investors



o Offers of supplier funding - equipment, infrastructure and services



- Oversubscribed $10M placing closed in February 2018 - to allow further exploration work and to fund working capital



- Exploration work expected to commence in DRC in coming months



