Prospect Resources Ltd Investor Presentation

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Prospect Resources Ltd (ASX:PSC) provides the Company's latest Investor Presentation.
Prospect Resources Background
Prospect Resources Limited (ASX:PSC) an African Battery Minerals Company
Company has been built around core team made up of:
Africa Team - focus on development and exploration
- Strong and experienced local team with a track record of discovering, proving, building and operating mining projects in Africa
- Significant majority of the Prospect team based on the ground in the region
Australia Team - focus on transactions, financing, investor relations, corporate governance and marketing / offtake
- Small and focused, Perth based, head office team
- Deep lithium and related minerals process and marketing experience and network
- Deep financial market and transaction experience
Focus and Projects:
- Arcadia Lithium Project - take through development stage - primary focus
- Exploration - continual review of other mineral projects, currently undertaking exploration work at:
o Good Days (Lithium - Zimbabwe)
o Tombolo (Copper/Cobalt - DRC)
o Chishanya Carbonatite (Rare Earth Elements - Zimbabwe)
- Prospect Resources is a battery minerals company based in Perth with operations in Zimbabwe, and exploration activities in Zimbabwe and the DRC
- Prospect's Arcadia Lithium Project is one of the largest hard rock lithium resources in the world
- Zimbabwe, under its new Government is "open for business"
o Prospect is receiving significant domestic support for its plans and operations from all relevant government departments
o Zimbabwe is again a focus for international investors and offtakers
- Pre-development work at Arcadia Lithium Project site has commenced, PSC is undertaking various financing discussions to develop the mine and concentrate plant including:
o Offtake discussions, including ongoing Sinomine engagement
o Equity & Debt investors
o Offers of supplier funding - equipment, infrastructure and services
- Oversubscribed $10M placing closed in February 2018 - to allow further exploration work and to fund working capital
- Exploration work expected to commence in DRC in coming months
To view the full presentation, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/IY65U6F1
