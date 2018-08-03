Log in
PROSPERITY REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST (0808)
Prosperity Real Estate Investment Trust : REIT received Platinum Award at “Asia Pacific Best of the Breeds REITs Awards 2018”

08/03/2018 | 05:16am CEST

PRESS RELEASE

3 AUGUST 2018

Prosperity REIT received Platinum Award

at 'Asia Pacific Best of the Breeds REITs Awards 2018'

Hong Kong, 3 August 2018 - ARA Asset Management (Prosperity) Limited (the 'REIT Manager'), as manager of Prosperity Real Estate Investment Trust ('Prosperity REIT') [SEHK: 808], is pleased to announce that Prosperity REIT has won the Platinum Award - Office (Hong Kong) at the Asia Pacific Best of the Breeds REITs AwardsTM 2018.

Organised by the Pinnacle Group, the Asia Pacific Best of the Breeds REITs AwardsTM recognizes companies and managers with the highest standards and performance in the Asia Pacific REITs sector. The winners were evaluated based on the judging criteria of financial performance, market performance, corporate governance, quality of underlying assets, quality of REIT manager, adequacy of risk management policies and methodology as well as long term sustainability of performance.

Ms. Mavis Wong, Executive Director and CEO of the REIT Manager said, 'We are deeply honored to have received this prestigious award. We would like to express our gratitude to the judges for recognizing our accomplishments and the investment community for their continued support and confidence in Prosperity REIT. We will continue to uphold the standard of our business operations and corporate governance, and strive to deliver stable and sustainable return to our unitholders.'

- End -

About Prosperity REIT

Prosperity REIT [SEHK: 808] is a Hong Kong collective investment scheme authorized under section 104 of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong). Prosperity REIT owns a diverse portfolio of seven high-quality properties in the decentralized business districts of Hong Kong, comprising all, or a portion of, three Grade A office buildings, one commercial buildings, two industrial/office buildings and one industrial building, with a total gross rentable area of about 1.28 million sq. ft..

www.prosperityreit.com

Disclaimer

The information contained in this press release does not constitute an offer or invitation to sell or the solicitation of an offer or invitation to purchase or subscribe for units in Prosperity REIT in Hong Kong or any other jurisdiction.

Media and Investor Contact

Disclaimer

Prosperity REIT published this content on 03 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2018 03:15:01 UTC
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2018 453 M
EBIT 2018 309 M
Net income 2018 189 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,55%
P/E ratio 2018 21,79
P/E ratio 2019 20,37
Capi. / Sales 2018 10,6x
Capi. / Sales 2019 10,1x
Capitalization 4 815 M
Chart PROSPERITY REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Duration : Period :
Prosperity Real Estate Investment Trust Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 3,56  HKD
Spread / Average Target 8,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lai Hung Wong Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kwok Hung Chiu Chairman
Kin Wah Cheung Assistant Director-Finance
John Lim Non-Executive Director
Lai Chee Ma Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROSPERITY REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%613
EQUINIX INC-1.18%34 904
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST6.27%25 007
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%21 224
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-0.19%15 860
VORNADO REALTY TRUST-8.30%13 677
