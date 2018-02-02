Log in
News Summary

Prothena : Announces Departure of Chief Medical Officer

02/02/2018 | 10:16pm CET

DUBLIN, Ireland, Feb. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA), a late-stage clinical biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel protein immunotherapies, announced today that Sarah Noonberg, MD, PhD, has decided to resign from her position as Chief Medical Officer.  She will provide Prothena with transitional support until March 15, 2018.

The Company is commencing a search for a replacement.  During this period, Martin Koller, MD, Prothena's former Chief Medical Officer, will provide leadership for our clinical and medical organizations on a consulting basis.

"We thank Sarah for her outstanding service and many positive contributions to the Company.  We appreciate her willingness to facilitate a smooth transition as we welcome Marty's support during this period," said Gene Kinney, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Prothena. 

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc is a global, late-stage clinical biotechnology company establishing fully-integrated research, development and commercial capabilities and focused on advancing new therapies in the neuroscience and orphan categories.  Fueled by its deep scientific understanding built over decades of research in protein misfolding, Prothena seeks to fundamentally change the course of grave or currently untreatable diseases associated with this biology. Prothena's pipeline of antibody therapeutic candidates targets a number of indications including AL amyloidosis (NEOD001), Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies (PRX002/RG7935) and ATTR amyloidosis (PRX004). The Company continues discovery of additional novel therapeutic candidates where its deep scientific understanding of disease pathology can be leveraged.  For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.prothena.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements.  These statements relate to, among other things, the search for a new Chief Medical Officer and the transition process as the Company undertakes that search. These statements are based on estimates, projections and assumptions that may prove not to be accurate, and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including but not limited to the risks, uncertainties and other factors associated with identifying potential candidates for the position of Chief Medical Officer, the willingness of qualified candidates to consider or accept that position, competition for such candidates and our ability to offer compensation packages acceptable to them, our ability to successfully manage the transition process, and other matters described in the "Risk Factors" sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 27, 2017 and our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC. Prothena undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or changes in Prothena's expectations.

Media & Investor Contact:

Ellen Rose, Head of Communications
650-922-2405, [email protected] 



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Prothena Corporation plc via Globenewswire
