Provexis : Directorate Change - Krijn Rietveld

01/31/2018 | 09:30am CET

31 January 2018

Provexis plc

Krijn Rietveld

Provexis plc ('Provexis' or the 'Company') announces with great sadness that the Company's Non-executive Director Krijn Rietveld died suddenly on 28 January 2018.

Dawson Buck, the Company's Chairman, said:

'We are deeply shocked and saddened by this terrible news, and on behalf of the Board of Directors and the Provexis team we would like to extend our deepest sympathies to Krijn's family. Krijn was a highly valued member of the Provexis Board and we are immensely grateful for his many contributions to the business.'

Krijn Rietveld was a member of the Company's Audit Committee and a senior employee of the Company's Alliance Partner for Fruitflow®, DSM. Krijn was appointed to the Board of Directors in September 2008 following DSM Venturing BV's initial investment in the Company.

It is the Company's current intention to appoint a new Non-executive Director, and a further announcement will be made in due course.

- ends -

For further information please contact:

Provexis plc Tel: 07490 391888

Dawson Buck, Chairman [email protected]

Ian Ford, Finance Director

Cenkos Securities plc Tel: 020 7397 8900

Bobbie Hilliam / Camilla Hume

Provexis plc published this content on 31 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2018 08:29:06 UTC.

