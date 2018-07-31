Log in
PROVIDENT FINANCIAL (PFG)
GB00B1Z4ST84

PROVIDENT FINANCIAL (PFG)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 07/30 05:35:08 pm
617 GBp   -1.63%
08:19aPROVIDENT FINAN : Board changes
PU
08:18aPROVIDENT FINAN : Patrick Snowball to join Provident Financial plc B..
PU
08:18aPROVIDENT FINAN : 2018 Interim results
PU
Provident Financial : 2018 Interim results

07/31/2018 | 08:18am CEST

Interim Results 2018 were published on Tuesday 31 July 2018.

Disclaimer

Provident Financial plc published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 06:17:06 UTC
Latest news on PROVIDENT FINANCIAL
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 1 132 M
EBIT 2018 256 M
Net income 2018 121 M
Debt 2018 1 333 M
Yield 2018 1,99%
P/E ratio 2018 14,03
P/E ratio 2019 9,62
EV / Sales 2018 2,56x
EV / Sales 2019 2,45x
Capitalization 1 562 M
Technical analysis trends PROVIDENT FINANCIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 7,72  GBP
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Malcolm John Le May Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stuart William Sinclair Non-Executive Chairman
Andrew Charles Fisher Executive Director & Finance Director
Steve Grigg Chief Information & Technology Officer
Robert Anderson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROVIDENT FINANCIAL-6.10%2 051
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES-6.53%25 105
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-23.57%22 643
BAJAJ FINANCE54.49%22 562
INDIABULLS HOUSING FINANCE10.56%8 059
ACOM CO., LTD.-6.46%6 239
