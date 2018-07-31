Provident Financial : 2018 Interim results
07/31/2018 | 08:18am CEST
Interim Results 2018 were published on Tuesday 31 July 2018.
Disclaimer
Provident Financial plc published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 06:17:06 UTC
Latest news on PROVIDENT FINANCIAL
Sales 2018
1 132 M
EBIT 2018
256 M
Net income 2018
121 M
Debt 2018
1 333 M
Yield 2018
1,99%
P/E ratio 2018
14,03
P/E ratio 2019
9,62
EV / Sales 2018
2,56x
EV / Sales 2019
2,45x
Capitalization
1 562 M
Chart PROVIDENT FINANCIAL
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends PROVIDENT FINANCIAL
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
13
Average target price
7,72 GBP
Spread / Average Target
25%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.