PROVIDENT FINANCIAL (PFG)

PROVIDENT FINANCIAL (PFG)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 07/31 10:11:46 am
673.2 GBp   +9.11%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Provident Financial : first-half profit drops on home credit gloom

07/31/2018 | 09:26am CEST

(Reuters) - Provident Financial reported a 24 percent drop in first-half adjusted pre-tax profit on Tuesday, hurt by disappointing collections at its troubled home credit business, which the door-to-door lender tried to reorganise last year.

"Collections performance in home credit in the second quarter did not show the improvement we expected mainly due to lower collections from customers who were live during the poorly executed migration to the new operating model last summer," Chief Executive Officer Malcolm Le May said.

The sub-prime lender, which provides credit to people who do not meet the lending criteria of mainstream banks, said adjusted pre-tax profit fell to 74.9 million pounds in the six months ended June, from 98.6 million pounds a year earlier.

The company also said Patrick Snowball would take over as chairman on Sept. 21 and interim chairman Stuart Sinclair would retire.

Provident is trying to win back customers after problems at its home lending arm last year.

Provident Financial lost 70 percent of its value last year after a botched reorganisation of its home credit business led to two profit warnings, prompted the departure of its CEO and the suspension of its dividend.

The company's troubles scuppered hopes that Provident, which provided loans through the Wall Street crash of 1929 and both World Wars, would benefit from a growing consumer base as real wages came under threat from Britain's exit from the European Union.

Provident Financial set out a recovery plan for its home credit business in October, involving a move from two UK home credit divisions to four units, employing more regional managers and at least 300 part-time staff who used to work as self-employed agents.

Provident has also contended with lost income resulting from a Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) investigation into the Repayment Option Plan (ROP) offered by Provident's Vanquis Bank and an investigation into Moneybarn, its car and van financing arm.

"The implementation of the home credit operational recovery plan is going well, we have commenced our ROP refund programme after a successful pilot, and we remain engaged in constructive dialogue with the FCA on their investigation at Moneybarn," Le May said.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 1 132 M
EBIT 2018 256 M
Net income 2018 121 M
Debt 2018 1 333 M
Yield 2018 1,99%
P/E ratio 2018 14,03
P/E ratio 2019 9,62
EV / Sales 2018 2,56x
EV / Sales 2019 2,45x
Capitalization 1 562 M
Chart PROVIDENT FINANCIAL
Duration : Period :
Provident Financial Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROVIDENT FINANCIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 7,72  GBP
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Malcolm John Le May Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stuart William Sinclair Non-Executive Chairman
Andrew Charles Fisher Executive Director & Finance Director
Steve Grigg Chief Information & Technology Officer
Robert Anderson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROVIDENT FINANCIAL-6.10%2 051
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES-6.53%25 105
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-23.57%22 643
BAJAJ FINANCE54.49%22 562
INDIABULLS HOUSING FINANCE10.56%8 059
ACOM CO., LTD.-6.46%6 239
