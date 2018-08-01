Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Provident Financial Holdings, Inc.    PROV

PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. (PROV)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Provident Financial Holdings Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2018 | 01:59am CEST

RIVERSIDE, Calif., July 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (“Company”), NASDAQ GS: PROV, the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B., today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share.  Shareholders of the Company’s common stock at the close of business on August 21, 2018 will be entitled to receive the cash dividend.  The cash dividend will be payable on September 11, 2018. 

Safe-Harbor Statement

Certain matters in this News Release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  These forward-looking statements may relate to, among others, expectations of the business environment in which the Company operates, projections of future performance, perceived opportunities in the market, potential future credit experience, and statements regarding the Company’s mission and vision. These forward-looking statements are based upon current management expectations, and may, therefore, involve risks and uncertainties. The Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements may differ materially from those suggested, expressed, or implied by forward-looking statements as a result of a wide range of factors including, but not limited to, the general business environment, interest rates, the California real estate market, competitive conditions between banks and non-bank financial services providers, regulatory changes, and other risks detailed in the Company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2017.

Contacts:Craig G. BlundenDonavon P. Ternes
 Chairman andPresident, Chief Operating Officer,
 Chief Executive Officerand Chief Financial Officer

           

                   

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDIN
01:59aProvident Financial Holdings Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
GL
07/31PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. : to Host Earnings Call
AC
07/30PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition..
AQ
07/30PROVIDENT FINANCIAL : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/30Provident Financial Holdings Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2018 Results
GL
07/17Provident Financial Holdings To Host Earnings Release Conference Call
GL
06/22PROVIDENT BANK GIVES BACK TO THE COM : Donates Over a Half Million Dollars Throu..
AQ
06/21PROVIDENT BANK GIVES BACK TO THE COM :  Donates Over a Half Million Dollars Thro..
GL
05/16PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/08PROVIDENT FINANCIAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/31Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (PROV) CEO Craig Blunden on Q4 2018 Result.. 
07/30Provident Financial misses by $0.11, misses on revenue 
07/13BY THE NUMBERS : High-Conviction Buybacks In The Financial Sector 
05/15Provident Financial goes ex-dividend tomorrow 
05/1017 Upcoming Dividend Increases 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 62,7 M
EBIT 2019 12,3 M
Net income 2019 7,75 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,06%
P/E ratio 2019 17,46
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,20x
Capi. / Sales 2020 -
Capitalization 138 M
Chart PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDIN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 19,2 $
Spread / Average Target 4,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Craig G. Blunden Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Donovan P. Ternes President, COO, CFO & Secretary
Joseph P. Barr Independent Director
Bruce W. Bennett Independent Director
Roy Hugh Taylor Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.0.11%138
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY9.15%391 039
BANK OF AMERICA5.22%313 712
WELLS FARGO-3.59%284 137
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-9.84%284 061
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.51%242 337
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.