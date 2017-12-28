Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Proxama PLC    PROX   GB00B2PKZ581

PROXAMA PLC (PROX)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 12/28 04:29:12 pm
0.0271 GBp   -1.45%
04:34p PROXAMA : TR1 Notification of Major Holding
12/22 PROXAMA : PDMR Dealing
12/18 PROXAMA : Progress and Strategy Update
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Proxama : TR1 Notification of Major Holding

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/28/2017 | 04:34pm CET

RNS Number: 4954A Proxama PLC

28 December 2017

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

Proxama PLC

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

NameCity and country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

Peel Hunt LLP

X

London, United Kingdom

22/12/2017

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

28/12/2017

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

20.03%

19.85%

n/a

Total of both in %

(8.A + 8.B)

20.03%

Total number of voting rights of issuervii

2,753,590,800

1

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

GB00B2PKZ581

2,753,590,800

n/a

20.03%

n/a

SUBTOTAL 8. A

2,753,590,800

20.03%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial instrument

n/a

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial instrument

n/a

Expiration datexExpiration datexExercise/ Conversion Periodxi

Number of voting rights

that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted.

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

Exercise/ Conversion Period xiPhysical or cash settlementxiiNumber of voting rights

% of voting rights

% of voting rightsSUBTOTAL 8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

x

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

n/a

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

n/a

The number and % of voting rights held

n/a

The date until which the voting rights will be held

n/a

11. Additional informationxvi n/a

Place of completion

London

Date of completion

28/12/2017

Proxama plc published this content on 28 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2017 15:34:01 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PROXAMA PLC
04:34p PROXAMA : TR1 Notification of Major Holding
12/22 PROXAMA : PDMR Dealing
12/18 PROXAMA : Progress and Strategy Update
12/05 PROXAMA : Change of Adviser
11/29 PROXAMA : Block Listing Six Monthly Return
11/27 PROXAMA : TR1 Notification of Major Holding
11/17 PROXAMA : Director’s Dealing and Grant of Options
11/03 PROXAMA : TR1 Notification of Major Holdings
11/01 PROXAMA : Sale of Digital Payments Division and Proposed Change of Name
10/30 PROXAMA : Board Changes
More news
Chart PROXAMA PLC
Duration : Period :
Proxama PLC Technical Analysis Chart | PROX | GB00B2PKZ581 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends PROXAMA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Slade Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kelvin Frank Harrison Non-Executive Chairman
Shaun Gregory Non-Executive Director
Daniel Paul Francis Chief Strategic Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROXAMA PLC-93.89%6
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS-5.31%1 027
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP7.81%133
CM FINANCE INC-12.37%112
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2017 Surperformance. All rights reserved.