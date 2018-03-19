Prudential : Jackson Introduces MarketProtectorSM and MarketProtector AdvisorySM

Company launches two new products offering growth, protection and flexibility

Jackson National Life Insurance Company® (Jackson®) today announced the launch of MarketProtector and MarketProtector Advisory, two new fixed annuities with index-linked interest. These products provide consumers with the sought-after combination of tax-deferred investment growth, protection from market risk and the flexibility to adapt to changing needs in retirement. Most notably, both products offer IncomeAcceleratorSM, an add-on lifetime income benefit that allows consumers to safeguard their financial futures with income that lasts as long as they do.

“As our industry continues to evolve and the country’s looming retirement crisis grows, Jackson is working even harder to introduce quality products that meet the long-term needs of investors who are planning for today, tomorrow and what’s next,” said Greg Cicotte, executive vice president and chief distribution officer for Jackson. “In this effort, we are honored to partner with respected advisors who value products that can add growth, protection and flexibility to a comprehensive financial plan as they help consumers prepare for retirement.”

MarketProtector’s and MarketProtector Advisory’s key features include:

IncomeAccelerator: IncomeAccelerator is an optional add-on benefit that offers the ability to obtain a protected lifetime income stream. IncomeAccelerator is available for an additional charge for investors ages 50-80.

IncomeAccelerator is an optional add-on benefit that offers the ability to obtain a protected lifetime income stream. IncomeAccelerator is available for an additional charge for investors ages 50-80. Indexes: The S&P 500 ® and MSCI EAFE are two broad-based indexes that allow consumers to grow their interest. These 100 percent equity indexes can be independently tracked and have historical data available to illustrate past performance.

The S&P 500 and MSCI EAFE are two broad-based indexes that allow consumers to grow their interest. These 100 percent equity indexes can be independently tracked and have historical data available to illustrate past performance. Credit Methodologies: Income can increase by allocating index gains via two crediting methods — Annual Reset Point to Point Performance Trigger and Annual Reset Point to Point. Both options can help investors earn interest in a variety of market conditions.

Income can increase by allocating index gains via two crediting methods — Annual Reset Point to Point Performance Trigger and Annual Reset Point to Point. Both options can help investors earn interest in a variety of market conditions. Compensation Structure: Advisor compensation is fee-based for MarketProtector Advisory and commission-based for MarketProtector.

Advisor compensation is fee-based for MarketProtector Advisory and commission-based for MarketProtector. Indexed Option Periods: There is no withdrawal charge for MarketProtector Advisory. MarketProtector offers a diminishing withdrawal charge schedule for 5, 7 and 10-year Indexed Option Periods, providing choice as consumers’ priorities change when planning for retirement.

“We’re extremely excited about this launch, as we’ve seen increased demand for this product line and we welcome the opportunity to form new relationships with financial professionals in the advisory space,” said Marilynn Scherer, vice president of Fixed and Fixed Index Annuity Product Development for Jackson National Life Distributors LLC (JNLD). “The MarketProtector family combines the protection of a fixed annuity with the potential to benefit from additional interest. As Americans strive to address personal investment challenges for life after work, these products help risk-adverse consumers seek growth potential amid market uncertainty, while providing lasting income and the flexibility to access their money whenever needed.”

Jackson is committed to providing education, service support and digital tools to increase the ease of doing business through a new product offering. Financial professionals who would like to learn more about MarketProtector and MarketProtector Advisory can contact Jackson at 800-711-JNLD (5653) or visit www.jackson.com.

About Jackson

Jackson is a leading provider of retirement products for industry professionals and their clients. The company offers a diverse range of products including variable, fixed and fixed index annuities designed for tax-efficient growth and distribution of retirement income for retail customers, and fixed income products for institutional investors. Jackson subsidiaries and affiliates provide specialized asset management and retail brokerage services. With $264.4 billion in IFRS assets*, Jackson prides itself on product innovation, sound corporate risk management practices and strategic technology initiatives. Focused on thought leadership and education, the company develops proprietary research, industry insights and financial representative training on retirement planning and alternative investment strategies. Jackson is also dedicated to corporate social responsibility and supports nonprofits focused on strengthening families and creating economic opportunities in communities where its employees live and work. For more information, visit www.jackson.com.

*Jackson has $264.4 billion in total IFRS assets and $250.0 billion in IFRS policy liabilities set aside to pay primarily future policyowner benefits (as of December 31, 2017). International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) is a principles-based set of international accounting standards for reporting financial information. IFRS is issued by the International Accounting Standards Board in an effort to increase global comparability of financial statements and results. IFRS is used by Jackson's parent company.

Jackson National Life Insurance Company is an indirect subsidiary of Prudential plc, a company incorporated in England and Wales. Prudential plc and its affiliated companies constitute one of the world's leading financial services groups. It provides insurance and financial services through its subsidiaries and affiliates throughout the world. It has been in existence for over 165 years and has $905.4 billion in assets under management (as of December 31, 2017). Prudential plc is not affiliated in any manner with Prudential Financial, Inc., a company whose principal place of business is in the United States of America.

This press release may contain certain statements that constitute “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements which are other than statements of historical facts. However, as with any projection or forecast, forward-looking statements are inherently susceptible to a number of risks and uncertainties and actual results and events could differ materially from those currently being anticipated as reflected in such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that management’s expectations, beliefs or projections will result or be achieved or accomplished. Any forward-looking statements reflect Jackson’s views and assumptions as of the date of this press release and Jackson disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking information.

Fixed annuities with index-linked interest are long-term, tax-deferred vehicles designed for retirement. Earnings are taxable as ordinary income when distributed and may be subject to a 10% additional tax if withdrawn prior to age 59½. IncomeAccelerator is an optional lifetime income benefit available for an additional charge on MarketProtector and MarketProtector Advisory only.

The design of this annuity contract emphasizes the protection of credited interest rather than the maximization of interest rate crediting. Jackson issues other annuities with similar features, benefits, limitations and charges. Contact Jackson for more information. Fixed annuities with index-linked interest may not be suitable for everyone.

STANDARD & POOR’S®, S&P® and S&P 500® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) and Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (Dow Jones) and have been licensed for use by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC. The S&P 500 is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, and has been licensed for us by Jackson National Life Insurance Company (Jackson). The MarketProtector product is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, Dow Jones, S&P or any of their respective affiliates (collectively, S&P Dow Jones Indices), and S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, to the owners of the MarketProtector product or any member of the public regarding the advisability of investing in securities generally or in the MarketProtector product particularly or the ability of the S&P 500 to track general market performance.

Dow Jones® and the Dow Jones branded indexes identified herein are trade and/or service marks of CME Group Index Services LLC (CME Indexed), its affiliates and/or licensors, as the case may be, and have been licensed for use by Jackson. The product(s) reference is/are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by CME Indexes, its affiliates and/or licensors, or their respective affiliates, and such parties make no representations or warranties, express or implied, regarding the advisability of trading in the product(s).

The Product referred to herein is not sponsored, endorsed or promoted by MSCI, and MSCI bears no liability with respect to any such Products or any index on which such Products are based. The Contract contains a more detailed description of the limited relationship MSCI has with Jackson and any related Products.

MarketProtectorSM Individual Modified Single Premium Deferred Fixed Annuity with Index-Linked Interest Option and Market Value Adjustment (contract form numbers FIA250, ICC17 FIA250) and MarketProtector AdvisorySM Individual Modified Single Premium Deferred Fixed Annuity with Index-Linked Interest Option and Market Value Adjustment (contract form numbers FIA255, ICC17 FIA255) are issued by Jackson National Life Insurance Company (Home Office: Lansing, Michigan) and distributed by Jackson National Life Distributors LLC. These products are fixed annuities that do not participate in any stock or equity investments and have limitations and restrictions, including market value adjustments and withdrawal charges, if applicable. During the Indexed Option Period the annuity’s cash withdrawal value may be less than the initial premium. Additional premium is permitted in the first contract year. Contact Jackson for more information.

This product is not available in California.

All contract and rider guarantees, including optional benefits and any fixed subaccount crediting rates or annuity payout rates, are backed by the claims-paying ability of Jackson National Life Insurance Company.

Jackson is the marketing name for Jackson National Life Insurance Company.

