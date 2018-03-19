Prudential : Jackson Introduces MarketProtectorSM and MarketProtector AdvisorySM

Jackson
National Life Insurance Company® (Jackson®)
today announced the launch of MarketProtector and MarketProtector
Advisory, two new fixed annuities with index-linked interest. These
products provide consumers with the sought-after combination of
tax-deferred investment growth, protection from market risk and the
flexibility to adapt to changing needs in retirement. Most notably, both
products offer IncomeAcceleratorSM, an add-on lifetime income
benefit that allows consumers to safeguard their financial futures with
income that lasts as long as they do.
“As our industry continues to evolve and the country’s looming
retirement crisis grows, Jackson is working even harder to introduce
quality products that meet the long-term needs of investors who are
planning for today, tomorrow and what’s next,” said Greg Cicotte,
executive vice president and chief distribution officer for Jackson. “In
this effort, we are honored to partner with respected advisors who value
products that can add growth, protection and flexibility to a
comprehensive financial plan as they help consumers prepare for
retirement.”
MarketProtector’s and MarketProtector Advisory’s key features include:
-
IncomeAccelerator: IncomeAccelerator is an optional add-on
benefit that offers the ability to obtain a protected lifetime income
stream. IncomeAccelerator is available for an additional charge for
investors ages 50-80.
-
Indexes: The S&P 500® and MSCI EAFE are two
broad-based indexes that allow consumers to grow their interest. These
100 percent equity indexes can be independently tracked and have
historical data available to illustrate past performance.
-
Credit Methodologies: Income can increase by allocating index
gains via two crediting methods — Annual Reset Point to Point
Performance Trigger and Annual Reset Point to Point. Both options can
help investors earn interest in a variety of market conditions.
-
Compensation Structure: Advisor compensation is fee-based for
MarketProtector Advisory and commission-based for MarketProtector.
-
Indexed Option Periods: There is no withdrawal charge for MarketProtector
Advisory. MarketProtector offers a diminishing withdrawal charge
schedule for 5, 7 and 10-year Indexed Option Periods, providing choice
as consumers’ priorities change when planning for retirement.
“We’re extremely excited about this launch, as we’ve seen increased
demand for this product line and we welcome the opportunity to form new
relationships with financial professionals in the advisory space,” said
Marilynn Scherer, vice president of Fixed and Fixed Index Annuity
Product Development for Jackson National Life Distributors LLC (JNLD).
“The MarketProtector family combines the protection of a fixed annuity
with the potential to benefit from additional interest. As Americans
strive to address personal investment challenges for life after work,
these products help risk-adverse consumers seek growth potential amid
market uncertainty, while providing lasting income and the flexibility
to access their money whenever needed.”
Jackson is committed to providing education, service support and digital
tools to increase the ease of doing business through a new product
offering. Financial professionals who would like to learn more about
MarketProtector and MarketProtector Advisory can contact Jackson at
800-711-JNLD (5653) or visit www.jackson.com.
About Jackson
Jackson is a leading provider of retirement products for industry
professionals and their clients. The company offers a diverse range of
products including variable, fixed and fixed index annuities designed
for tax-efficient growth and distribution of retirement income for
retail customers, and fixed income products for institutional investors.
Jackson subsidiaries and affiliates provide specialized asset management
and retail brokerage services. With $264.4 billion in IFRS assets*,
Jackson prides itself on product innovation, sound corporate risk
management practices and strategic technology initiatives. Focused on
thought leadership and education, the company develops proprietary
research, industry insights and financial representative training on
retirement planning and alternative investment strategies. Jackson is
also dedicated to corporate social responsibility and supports
nonprofits focused on strengthening families and creating economic
opportunities in communities where its employees live and work. For more
information, visit www.jackson.com.
*Jackson has $264.4 billion in total IFRS assets and $250.0 billion
in IFRS policy liabilities set aside to pay primarily future policyowner
benefits (as of December 31, 2017). International Financial Reporting
Standards (IFRS) is a principles-based set of international accounting
standards for reporting financial information. IFRS is issued by the
International Accounting Standards Board in an effort to increase global
comparability of financial statements and results. IFRS is used by
Jackson's parent company.
Jackson National Life Insurance Company is an indirect subsidiary of
Prudential plc, a company incorporated in England and Wales. Prudential
plc and its affiliated companies constitute one of the world's leading
financial services groups. It provides insurance and financial services
through its subsidiaries and affiliates throughout the world. It has
been in existence for over 165 years and has $905.4 billion in assets
under management (as of December 31, 2017). Prudential plc is not
affiliated in any manner with Prudential Financial, Inc., a company
whose principal place of business is in the United States of America.
This press release may contain certain statements that constitute
“forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements include
statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future
events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements
which are other than statements of historical facts. However, as with
any projection or forecast, forward-looking statements are inherently
susceptible to a number of risks and uncertainties and actual results
and events could differ materially from those currently being
anticipated as reflected in such forward-looking statements. There can
be no assurance that management’s expectations, beliefs or projections
will result or be achieved or accomplished. Any forward-looking
statements reflect Jackson’s views and assumptions as of the date of
this press release and Jackson disclaims any obligation to update
forward-looking information.
Fixed annuities with index-linked interest are long-term, tax-deferred
vehicles designed for retirement. Earnings are taxable as ordinary
income when distributed and may be subject to a 10% additional tax if
withdrawn prior to age 59½. IncomeAccelerator is an optional lifetime
income benefit available for an additional charge on MarketProtector and
MarketProtector Advisory only.
The design of this annuity contract emphasizes the protection of
credited interest rather than the maximization of interest rate
crediting. Jackson issues other annuities with similar features,
benefits, limitations and charges. Contact Jackson for more information.
Fixed annuities with index-linked interest may not be suitable for
everyone.
STANDARD & POOR’S®, S&P® and S&P 500®
are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC
(S&P) and Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow
Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (Dow Jones) and have been licensed for use
by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC. The S&P 500 is a product of S&P Dow Jones
Indices LLC, and has been licensed for us by Jackson National Life
Insurance Company (Jackson). The MarketProtector product is not
sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, Dow
Jones, S&P or any of their respective affiliates (collectively, S&P Dow
Jones Indices), and S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC does not make any
representation or warranty, express or implied, to the owners of the
MarketProtector product or any member of the public regarding the
advisability of investing in securities generally or in the
MarketProtector product particularly or the ability of the S&P 500 to
track general market performance.
Dow Jones® and the Dow Jones branded indexes identified
herein are trade and/or service marks of CME Group Index Services LLC
(CME Indexed), its affiliates and/or licensors, as the case may be, and
have been licensed for use by Jackson. The product(s) reference is/are
not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by CME Indexes, its affiliates
and/or licensors, or their respective affiliates, and such parties make
no representations or warranties, express or implied, regarding the
advisability of trading in the product(s).
The Product referred to herein is not sponsored, endorsed or promoted by
MSCI, and MSCI bears no liability with respect to any such Products or
any index on which such Products are based. The Contract contains a more
detailed description of the limited relationship MSCI has with Jackson
and any related Products.
MarketProtectorSM Individual Modified Single Premium Deferred
Fixed Annuity with Index-Linked Interest Option and Market Value
Adjustment (contract form numbers FIA250, ICC17 FIA250) and
MarketProtector AdvisorySM Individual Modified Single Premium
Deferred Fixed Annuity with Index-Linked Interest Option and Market
Value Adjustment (contract form numbers FIA255, ICC17 FIA255) are issued
by Jackson National Life Insurance Company (Home Office: Lansing,
Michigan) and distributed by Jackson National Life Distributors LLC.
These products are fixed annuities that do not participate in any stock
or equity investments and have limitations and restrictions, including
market value adjustments and withdrawal charges, if applicable. During
the Indexed Option Period the annuity’s cash withdrawal value may be
less than the initial premium. Additional premium is permitted in the
first contract year. Contact Jackson for more information.
This product is not available in California.
All contract and rider guarantees, including optional benefits and any
fixed subaccount crediting rates or annuity payout rates, are backed by
the claims-paying ability of Jackson National Life Insurance Company.
Jackson is the marketing name for Jackson National Life Insurance
Company.
PR3186 02/18
