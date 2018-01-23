Prudential : Sells Unit to South Korea's Shinhan Financial for $151 Million

By Adria Calatayud

Prudential PLC (>> Prudential) said Tuesday that it has agreed to sell its Vietnamese consumer-finance unit, Prudential Vietnam Finance Company Ltd., to a subsidiary of South Korea's Shinhan Financial Group Ltd. (>> Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd.) for $151 million.

Prudential and Shinhan's subsidiary--Shinhan Card Ltd.--have also agreed a new long-term bancassurance partnership in Vietnam and Indondesia, the U.K. financial-services group said.

Prudential Vietnam Financial Company was launched in 2006 and is the fourth-largest consumer finance company by outstanding loan balance in Vietnam, Prudential said.

