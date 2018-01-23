Log in
PRUDENTIAL (PRU)
Report
Prudential : Sells Unit to South Korea's Shinhan Financial for $151 Million

01/23/2018 | 07:56am CET
By Adria Calatayud

Prudential PLC (>> Prudential) said Tuesday that it has agreed to sell its Vietnamese consumer-finance unit, Prudential Vietnam Finance Company Ltd., to a subsidiary of South Korea's Shinhan Financial Group Ltd. (>> Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd.) for $151 million.

Prudential and Shinhan's subsidiary--Shinhan Card Ltd.--have also agreed a new long-term bancassurance partnership in Vietnam and Indondesia, the U.K. financial-services group said.

Prudential Vietnam Financial Company was launched in 2006 and is the fourth-largest consumer finance company by outstanding loan balance in Vietnam, Prudential said.

Write to Adria Calatayud at [email protected]

2017 Prudential (PUK) Investor Presentation - Slideshow
2017 Prudential (PUK) Presents At BoAML 22nd Annual Financials CEO Conference - Sl..
2017 Prudential reports 1H results
2017 PRUDENTIAL : One Of The Few Growth Companies In The European Insurance Sector
2017 LEGAL & GENERAL : Cheap Valuation Is Unwarranted
Financials ( GBP)
Sales 2017 38 534 M
EBIT 2017 4 586 M
Net income 2017 3 476 M
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 2,41%
P/E ratio 2017 14,27
P/E ratio 2018 12,80
Capi. / Sales 2017 1,31x
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,26x
Capitalization 50 658 M
Chart PRUDENTIAL
Duration : Period :
Prudential Technical Analysis Chart | PRU | GB0007099541 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends PRUDENTIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 21,4  GBP
Spread / Average Target 9,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Andrew Wells Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Paul Victor Falzon Sant Manduca Chairman
Mark FitzPatrick Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Barry Lee Stowe Executive Director & CEO-North American Business
Nicolaos Andreas Nicandrou Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRUDENTIAL3.96%70 818
AXA10.51%81 548
METLIFE5.62%56 666
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL7.96%53 508
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP.4.16%43 376
AFLAC-1.09%34 475
