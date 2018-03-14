Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Prudential    PRU   GB0007099541

PRUDENTIAL (PRU)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 03/14 09:35:24 am
1917 GBp   +5.01%
09:13aPRUDENTIAL : to spin off UK and European business in radical break-u..
RE
08:55aPRUDENTIAL : to Demerge M&G Prudential
DJ
03/09PRUDENTIAL PLC : annual earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Prudential : to spin off UK and European business in radical break-up

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2018 | 09:13am CET
FILE PHOTO: Shadows are cast onto the logo of British life insurer Prudential on their building in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Prudential is to spin-off its UK and European division from its international businesses as part of a radical break-up of the 170-year-old company.

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Prudential is to spin-off its UK and European division from its international businesses as part of a radical break-up of the 170-year-old company.

The FTSE 100 insurance giant said on Wednesday that it planned to demerge M&G Prudential into a separate company with a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange and based in the UK capital.

The split will leave Prudential as a company focused on Asia, the United States and Africa. It will remain headquartered and listed in London and led by present chief executive Mike Wells. John Foley, who currently heads up the M&G Prudential division, will steer that business through the demerger.

"The decision to demerge M&G Prudential follows a rigorous review by the board which considered all options, including the status quo, and concluded that it is in the best interest of the group to operate as two separately-listed companies, able to focus on their distinct strategic priorities in their chosen geographies," Paul Manduca, Prudential's chairman, said.

It came as Prudential announced the sale of a 12 billion-pound UK annuities book to Rothesay Life and posted annual results for 2017, which showed a 6 percent rise in operating profits to 4.7 billion pounds. That beat market expectations of 4.6 billion pounds.

(Reporting by Ben Martin, editing by Sinead Cruise)

By Ben Martin

Stocks treated in this article : FTSE 100 Index, Prudential
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.-5.90%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PRUDENTIAL
09:13aPRUDENTIAL : to spin off UK and European business in radical break-up
RE
08:55aPRUDENTIAL : to Demerge M&G Prudential
DJ
03/10PRUDENTIAL : Publishes 2017 UK Gender Pay Gap Report
AQ
03/09PRUDENTIAL PLC : annual earnings release
03/08Prudential's Malaysia unit in stake sale talks with pension fund as regulator..
RE
03/07PRUDENTIAL : Malaysia Unit in Talks With Pension Fund to Sell 30% Stake -Reuters
DJ
03/02PRUDENTIAL : James Turner Appointed Group Chief Risk Officer and Executive Direc..
AQ
03/01British insurers demand Bank of England action not words on capital rule
RE
03/01PRUDENTIAL : Appoints Chief Risk Officer
DJ
02/27BoE puts premium on solving post-Brexit insurance puzzle
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/23Prudential PLC Marrying Strong Growth With Disciplined Capital Return 
2017Prudential (PUK) Investor Presentation - Slideshow 
2017Prudential (PUK) Presents At BoAML 22nd Annual Financials CEO Conference - Sl.. 
2017Prudential reports 1H results 
2017PRUDENTIAL : One Of The Few Growth Companies In The European Insurance Sector 
Financials ( GBP)
Sales 2017 38 420 M
EBIT 2017 4 586 M
Net income 2017 3 369 M
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 2,58%
P/E ratio 2017 14,47
P/E ratio 2018 11,98
Capi. / Sales 2017 1,23x
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,18x
Capitalization 47 231 M
Chart PRUDENTIAL
Duration : Period :
Prudential Technical Analysis Chart | PRU | GB0007099541 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends PRUDENTIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 21,5  GBP
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Andrew Wells Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Paul Victor Falzon Sant Manduca Chairman
Mark FitzPatrick Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Barry Lee Stowe Executive Director & CEO-North American Business
Nicolaos Andreas Nicandrou Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRUDENTIAL-3.04%65 976
AXA-8.89%67 955
METLIFE-7.00%49 479
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL-4.43%46 374
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP.-7.83%36 884
AFLAC3.47%35 395
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.