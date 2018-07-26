PGIM Investments : designated as an Edward Jones Strategic Product Partner

PGIM Investments has strengthened its relationship with financial services firm Edward Jones, joining the firm’s select group of Strategic Product Partners. PGIM Investments is the global manufacturer and fund distributor of PGIM Inc., the $1 trillion global investment management business of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU).

Edward Jones’ designation of PGIM as a Strategic Product Partner reflects an expansion of a long-standing distribution relationship between the two firms. In addition to offering PGIM funds, Edward Jones offers products from Prudential Annuities and Individual Life Insurance.

“We’re proud to deepen our partnership with Edward Jones, helping its advisors serve their clients through the best possible advice and solutions,” said Stuart Parker, president and CEO of PGIM Investments.

Edward Jones, founded in 1922, has more than 13,000 offices spread across all 50 states, with more branch offices than any other brokerage. Financial advisors focus on understanding clients’ individual needs and partner with them over the long term to help keep them on track toward their financial goals.

“We’re pleased to add PGIM to our list of strategic partners,” said Kyle Andersen, Edward Jones principal, Managed Investments. “We believe their offerings enhance our ability to provide our clients the best solutions to achieve their investment goals.” PGIM Investments offers a diversified fund lineup, and, as measured by Simfund, ranks among the fastest organically growing U.S. mutual fund companies. The company has launched nearly 40 new funds within the last five years and now offers over 100 funds globally.

Investors in PGIM Investments’ funds have the potential to benefit from PGIM’s deep investment expertise across a diverse mix of asset classes, with products managed by its asset managers, including PGIM Fixed Income, QMA, Jennison Associates and PGIM Real Estate.

About Edward Jones

Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through our affiliate, in Canada. Every aspect of our business, from the investments we offer to the location of our branch offices, caters to individual investors. The firm’s 16,000-plus financial advisors serve more than 7 million clients and care for $1 trillion in assets under management. Edward Jones ranked No. 5 on the FORTUNE Magazine “100 Best Companies to Work For®” in 2017.

Visit us at edwardjones.com. Our recruiting website is careers.edwardjones.com.

Member SIPC.

About PGIM Investments

PGIM Investments offers more than 100 funds globally across a broad spectrum of asset classes and investment styles. Clients can also choose from a variety of investment vehicles including closed-end funds and target date funds such as the Prudential Day One Mutual Fund series. All products draw on PGIM’s globally diversified investment platform that encompasses the expertise of managers across fixed income, equities and real estate.

About PGIM and Prudential Financial, Inc.

With 15 consecutive years of positive third-party institutional net flows, PGIM is the global investment management business of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU) — a top-10 investment manager globally according to Pensions & Investments’ 2018 Top Money Managers List, with more than $1 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2018. PGIM’s businesses offer a range of investment solutions for retail and institutional investors around the world across a broad range of asset classes, including fundamental equity, quantitative equity, public fixed income, private fixed income, real estate and commercial mortgages. Its businesses have offices in 16 countries across four continents. For more information, please visit pgim.com.

Prudential’s additional businesses offer a variety of products and services, including life insurance, annuities and retirement-related services. For more information about Prudential, please visit news.prudential.com.

