PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL (PRU)
Prudential Financial, Inc. : to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Insurance Conference; Live Audio Webcast Available

02/01/2018 | 10:19pm CET

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) will participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Insurance Conference in New York on Wednesday, February 14, 2018. On that day at approximately 1:10 p.m. (ET) Mark Grier, Prudential Financial, Inc.’s Vice Chairman, will discuss the company’s businesses and strategies.

Interested parties may listen to the presentation through a live audio webcast on Prudential Financial’s Investor Relations website at www.investor.prudential.com. Please log on at least fifteen minutes early, to register and download and install any necessary software.

A replay will be available on the Investor Relations website through February 28, 2018.

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU), a financial services leader with more than $1 trillion of assets under management as of September 30, 2017, has operations in the United States, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. Prudential’s diverse and talented employees are committed to helping individual and institutional customers grow and protect their wealth through a variety of products and services, including life insurance, annuities, retirement-related services, mutual funds and investment management. In the U.S., Prudential’s iconic Rock symbol has stood for strength, stability, expertise and innovation for more than a century. For more information, please visit news.prudential.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 51 416 M
EBIT 2017 6 529 M
Net income 2017 5 090 M
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 2,56%
P/E ratio 2017 10,05
P/E ratio 2018 10,11
Capi. / Sales 2017 0,99x
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,96x
Capitalization 51 137 M
Technical analysis trends PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 130 $
Spread / Average Target 9,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Robert Strangfeld Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Stephen P. Pelletier Chief Operating Officer-US Business & Executive VP
Charlie F. Lowrey Chief Operating Officer-International & EVP
Robert Michael Falzon Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Barbara G. Koster Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL5.57%51 137
AXA7.12%79 712
PRUDENTIAL0.03%69 881
METLIFE-1.64%50 584
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP.-0.34%41 976
AFLAC0.90%34 676
