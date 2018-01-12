Prudential : Changes in issued share capital

Log in
01/12/2018 | 04:19am CET

For Main Board listed issuers

Next Day Disclosure Return

(Equity issuer - changes in issued share capital and/or share buybacks)

Name of listed issuer: Prudential plc

Stock code: 2378

Date submitted: 12 January 2018

Section I must be completed by a listed issuer where there has been a change in its issued share capital which is discloseable pursuant to rule 13.25A of the Rules (the "Listing Rules") Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Exchange").

Section II must also be completed by a listed issuer where it has made a repurchase of shares which is discloseable under rule 10.06(4)(a).

Description of securities: Ordinary shares of GBP 0.05 each

I.

Issues of shares (Notes 6 and 7)

No. of shares

Issued shares as a % of existing number of issued shares before relevant share issue

(Notes 4, 6 and 7)

Issue price per share

(Notes 1 and 7)

Closing market price per share of the immediately preceding business day

(Note 5)

% discount/ premium of issue price to market price

(Note 7)

Opening balance as at (Note 2)

4 January 2018

2,587,202,994

(Note 3)

Exercise of options under the Prudential Savings-Related Share Option Scheme

1,431

0.000055%

GBP 6.286667

GBP 19.705000

68.10% Discount

Exercise of options under the Prudential Savings-Related Share Option Scheme

14,481

0.000560%

GBP 11.552000

GBP 19.705000

41.38% Discount

Share repurchases

N/A

N/A

Closing balance as at (Note 8)

11 January 2018

2,587,218,906

For Main Board listed issuers

Notes to Section I:

  • 1. Where shares have been issued at more than one issue price per share, a weighted average issue price per share should be given.

  • 2. Please insert the closing balance date of the last Next Day Disclosure Return published pursuant to rule 13.25A or Monthly Return pursuant to rule 13.25B, whichever is the later.

  • 3. Please set out all changes in issued share capital requiring disclosure pursuant to rule 13.25A together with the relevant dates of issue. Each category will need to be disclosed individually with sufficient information to enable the user to identify the relevant category in the listed issuer's Monthly Return. For example, multiple issues of shares as a result of multiple exercises of share options under the same share option scheme or of multiple conversions under the same convertible note must be aggregated and disclosed as one category. However, if the issues resulted from exercises of share options under 2 share option schemes or conversions of 2 convertible notes, these must be disclosed as 2 separate categories.

  • 4. The percentage change in the number of issued shares of listed issuer is to be calculated by reference to the listed issuer's total number of shares in issue (excluding for such purpose any shares repurchased or redeemed but not yet cancelled) as it was immediately before the earliest relevant event which has not been disclosed in a Monthly Return or Next Day Disclosure Return.

  • 5. Where trading in the shares of the listed issuer has been suspended, "closing market price per share of the immediately preceding business day" should be construed as "closing market price per share of the business day on which the shares were last traded".

  • 6. In the context of a repurchase of shares:

    • "issues of shares" should be construed as "repurchases of shares"; and

    • "issued shares as a % of existing number of shares before relevant share issue" should be construed as "repurchased shares as a % of existing number of shares before relevant share repurchase".

  • 7. In the context of a redemption of shares:

    • "issues of shares" should be construed as "redemptions of shares";

    • "issued shares as a % of existing number of shares before relevant share issue" should be construed as "redeemed shares as a % of existing number of shares before relevant share redemption"; and

    • "issue price per share" should be construed as "redemption price per share".

  • 8. The closing balance date is the date of the last relevant event being disclosed.

For Main Board listed issuersII.

A.

Purchase reportTrading date

Number of securities purchased

Method of purchase

(Note)

Price per share or highest price paid $

Lowest price paid $

Total paid $

N/A

N/A

N/ATotal

  • B. Additional information for issuer whose primary listing is on the Exchange

    N/A

  • 1. Number of such securities purchased on the Exchange in the year to date (since ordinary resolution)

    (a) _____________

  • 2. % of number of shares in issue at time ordinary resolution passed acquired on the Exchange since date of resolution

( (a) x 100 )

________ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ___ _____ ___ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ __

Number of shares in issueN/A

%We hereby confirm that the repurchases set out in A above which were made on the Exchange were made in accordance with the Listing Rules and that there have been no material changes to the particulars contained in the Explanatory Statement dated ___________________ which has been filed with the Exchange. We also confirm that any purchases set out in A above which were made on another stock exchange were made in accordance with the domestic rules applying to purchases made on that other exchange.

Note to Section II:

Please state whether on the Exchange, on another stock exchange (stating the name of the exchange), by private arrangement or by general offer.

Submitted by:

Wong Shuk Ying

Title:

Deputy Group Secretary

(Director, Secretary or other duly authorised officer)

Prudential plc published this content on 12 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2018 03:19:05 UTC.

